Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alliance for American Manufacturing : What's the Deal With Phase One of the U.S.-China Trade Deal?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:15pm EST

Phase One: Not yet complete, because China may want more tariffs lifted.

So! After all of the fussin' and feudin', it looks like the United States and China are gonna sign a trade agreement. What's the deal with it?

Yes, what's in this deal?

It would be a 'phase one' agreement, as President Trump called it when it was first announced a few weeks ago, meaning it's meant to be a precursor to a more substantive deal down the road. It would have China buy a big ol' load of agricultural products (which would not coincidentally help Trump with voters in farm states), strengthen intellectual property protections for foreign firms operating in China, and oh so slightly open up the Chinese financial services market. The United States would refrain from enacting tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to kick in in December, and roll back others.

Apparently they've ironed out enough of the details since 'phase one' was first announced that they're now talking about finding a place to hold a summit for a signing ceremony between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (the original spot - a scheduled economic conference in Chile - had to be, um, scrapped.

How's everybody liking it?

Some Wall Street types like it enough, because signing a deal would invite certainty into the trade relationship with China, and certainty helps them make money. Others think China is just gonna press for more American concessions before phase one gets completed.

The business associations representing American firms in China don't really like it, because phase one does little to address the structural problems they identify in the way the Chinese government manages the economy. And they argue the new law governing financial services is full of loopholes.

Does the Alliance for American Manufacturing like it?

Eh …

No deal has yet been signed. The Chinese negotiators, meanwhile, are pressing the Trump administration to roll back even more tariffs. Let's see what happens next week!

Disclaimer

Alliance for American Manufacturing published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32pIowa? Greece? Where Trump and Xi may meet becomes new trade deal issue
RE
07:32pTrump-Xi meeting in Iowa would be poignant reminder of better U.S.-China ties
RE
07:23pUK small manufacturers gloomiest since Brexit referendum - CBI
RE
07:22pIn review of fatal Arizona crash, U.S. agency says Uber software had flaws
RE
07:18pBOJ debated room for easing in September - minutes
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : What's the Deal With Phase One of the U.S.-China Trade Deal?
PU
06:58pAjax denied victory by refereeing decisions says Ten Hag
RE
06:52pAt China Trade Expo, Xi Touts an Appetite for Imports
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
2MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to cut domestic capacity by 2%, axe a Hong Kong route
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : California Puts Former Berkshire Insurance Unit Under State Con..
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group