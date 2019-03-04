AllianceRx Walgreens Prime : sponsors web-based continuing education for specialty pharmacists through National Association of Specialty Pharmacy and ProCE, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is sponsoring accredited, web-based continuing education (CE) customized specifically for members of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), which includes AllianceRx Walgreens Prime pharmacists. The CE content is accredited, managed and delivered through ProCE, a nationally recognized provider of CE for healthcare professionals.

As part of its ongoing professional development and clinical training programs for pharmacists, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime offers a range of on-demand CE courses across several prevalent disease states managed within specialty pharmacy. These include: oncology, fertility, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, and chronic inflammatory/autoimmune diseases. New courses include modules on prostate cancer, nutrition, and cancer. The courses are provided by NASP, the only nonprofit national trade association representing specialty pharmacy, and serving as both the leading educational resource and national advocate for specialty pharmacy healthcare professionals and patients.

Developed in 2016 by NASP's Board of Directors and Education Committee and powered by ProCE, NASP's Center for Specialty Pharmacy Education (CSPE) is a virtual, professionally managed, online learning platform. The center provides accredited continuing pharmacy education (CPE) activities, examinations, and credit tracking for specialty pharmacists seeking advanced training and recognition for their enhanced knowledge and experience to improve patient care.

"We are proud to collaborate with NASP. Not only does this provide our pharmacists a path for advancing their career and obtaining their CSP, but it means better patient service for treating complex conditions," says Rick Miller, vice president of clinical services, professional practice and accreditation at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "We work closely with NASP and ProCE to construct the course curriculum and have taken it a step further to offer this CE at no cost to our employees."

"This agreement demonstrates AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's commitment to specialty pharmacy and the education of its pharmacists around clinical and service delivery components that differentiate specialty pharmacy," says Sheila Arquette, executive director of NASP. "It also shows the tremendous investment they have made not only in their employees, but also to the patients they serve."

"Both AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and NASP continue to devote significant resources to the continuing professional development of specialty pharmacists," says Richard Lewis, Pharm.D., president and CEO of ProCE. "As a CE provider, we are thrilled to see the dedication to patient care through professional education."

As a benefit of membership, NASP members have free access to CSPE, which was designed to provide specialty pharmacists with clinical and management education to improve patient care and help prepare for the certified specialty pharmacy (CSP) exam. Through the partnership, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime pharmacists also have free access to the educational offerings through the education portal on its intranet.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

About National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy is the only nonprofit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With over 100 corporate members and 1,500 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

About ProCE, Inc.

ProCE, Inc. is an independent continuing education provider accredited by ACPE that develops, delivers, and evaluates educational activities for healthcare professionals. With one of the largest databases of pharmacy professionals, ProCE develops content to reach specific practice environments such as specialty pharmacy.

