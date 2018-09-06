Alliant Acquires Harbor Group Consulting

Alliant
Insurance Services has acquired Harbor
Group Consulting, a national leader in insurance advisory for
commercial real estate loans. Miami-based Harbor Group will join an
already robust and growing real estate practice, adding powerful new
resources and capabilities to Alliant’s expansive risk and insurance
platform.
“Harbor Group has an established history as the preferred insurance
consulting partner for the world’s premier financial institutions,” said
Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “The firm’s global reach and
aptitude for handling highly complex transactions will further expand
our position as the nation’s preeminent insurance partner for real
estate and transaction consulting.”
Founded in 1995, Harbor Group’s vast capabilities cover a broad range of
financial transactions, including commercial real estate loans,
mezzanine, and commercial mortgage backed securities. The 65-person
Harbor Group team also has extensive expertise advising on mergers and
acquisitions, business development company (BDC) investments, and
various other corporate finance transactions.
“Ever since our first transaction, Harbor Group has been wholly
committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that address
every aspect of our clients’ business, the transaction, and the deal
process,” says Harbor Group President and CEO Michael S. Liebowitz.
“Partnering with Alliant will enable us to further this commitment by
expanding our capabilities, growing our team, and delivering powerful
new resources for our growing base of global clients.”
To date, Harbor Group has advised on more than 100,000 transactions in
25 countries and has analyzed more than $1 trillion of real estate. Its
diverse team includes an experienced cadre of lawyers, underwriters,
claims analysts, and other credentialed risk management professionals
working in concert to deliver a fully-coordinated solution that covers
the full transaction lifecycle. As a result, Harbor Group represents
more than 120 domestic and international financial institutions across
multiple lines of business.
The entire Harbor Group management team and staff will join Alliant and
continue to service clients from its Miami headquarters. Terms of the
agreement were not disclosed.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
provides a comprehensive set of property & casualty and employee
benefits products and services to clients globally, with
industry-leading positions in construction, public entities, tribal
nations, financial institutions, healthcare, energy, law firms, real
estate, and other industry groups. More information is available on the
company’s website at www.alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005299/en/