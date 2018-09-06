Log in
Alliant Acquires Harbor Group Consulting

09/06/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

National leader in commercial real estate loan insurance advisory expands Alliant’s reach, capabilities

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired Harbor Group Consulting, a national leader in insurance advisory for commercial real estate loans. Miami-based Harbor Group will join an already robust and growing real estate practice, adding powerful new resources and capabilities to Alliant’s expansive risk and insurance platform.

“Harbor Group has an established history as the preferred insurance consulting partner for the world’s premier financial institutions,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “The firm’s global reach and aptitude for handling highly complex transactions will further expand our position as the nation’s preeminent insurance partner for real estate and transaction consulting.”

Founded in 1995, Harbor Group’s vast capabilities cover a broad range of financial transactions, including commercial real estate loans, mezzanine, and commercial mortgage backed securities. The 65-person Harbor Group team also has extensive expertise advising on mergers and acquisitions, business development company (BDC) investments, and various other corporate finance transactions.

“Ever since our first transaction, Harbor Group has been wholly committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that address every aspect of our clients’ business, the transaction, and the deal process,” says Harbor Group President and CEO Michael S. Liebowitz. “Partnering with Alliant will enable us to further this commitment by expanding our capabilities, growing our team, and delivering powerful new resources for our growing base of global clients.”

To date, Harbor Group has advised on more than 100,000 transactions in 25 countries and has analyzed more than $1 trillion of real estate. Its diverse team includes an experienced cadre of lawyers, underwriters, claims analysts, and other credentialed risk management professionals working in concert to deliver a fully-coordinated solution that covers the full transaction lifecycle. As a result, Harbor Group represents more than 120 domestic and international financial institutions across multiple lines of business.

The entire Harbor Group management team and staff will join Alliant and continue to service clients from its Miami headquarters. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides a comprehensive set of property & casualty and employee benefits products and services to clients globally, with industry-leading positions in construction, public entities, tribal nations, financial institutions, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, and other industry groups. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2018
