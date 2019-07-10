Log in
Alliant Boosts Healthcare Team

07/10/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Ross Downing named Senior Vice President

Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Ross Downing has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Alliant Healthcare. Based in Alliant’s Boston office, Downing will provide innovative and strategic risk management solutions for healthcare clients.

“Ross’ extensive industry expertise and depth of experience within the healthcare sector will serve as a significant asset to our clients,” said Todd Hagemeier, Managing Director, Alliant Healthcare. “He joins us with a proven track record of designing and delivering customized insurance solutions that provide extraordinary value to healthcare organizations.”

With 16 years of experience, Downing is regarded for his ability to collaborate closely with clients and respond with highly specialized insurance solutions that minimize risk. Prior to joining Alliant, Downing was a Senior Vice President at a national brokerage firm.

Downing holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Bentley University. He can be reached at (508) 954-5360 or at Ross.Downing@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including agriculture, aviation, construction, energy and marine, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare, law firms, public entities, real estate and tribal nations. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
