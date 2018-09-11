Log in
Alliant Capital Names Executive Vice President

09/11/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Dudley Benoit, a long-time leader in the community development finance field, is joining the company as Executive Vice President.  In this position, he will oversee the LIHTC production teams of Originations and Investor Relations.  Additionally, Benoit will be responsible for setting and implementing company strategy as a member of Alliant's Executive Committee.  He will be reporting to CEO, Shawn Horwitz.

Alliant Capital, Ltd. (PRNewsFoto/Alliant Capital, Ltd.)

Horwitz said, "Dudley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Alliant and will be instrumental in our constant efforts to improve quality, efficiency and customer service.  Dudley will be a fantastic addition to our already excellent team."

Benoit has over 20 years of experience in the community development and real estate finance fields.  Prior to joining Alliant, Benoit worked at Santander Bank as a Senior Vice President and Director of Community Development Finance.  In this position, he was responsible for the bank's community development lending and equity investing platform.  Prior to Santander, he served as a Senior Vice President leading JPMorgan Chase's commercial real estate multifamily lending business in the Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. markets.  Prior to that role, he managed the Intermediaries Lending group in JPMorgan Chase's Community Development Banking unit, which was responsible for credit and banking relationships nationally for fund sponsors, community development financial institutions and other mission-driven intermediaries nationally.  Benoit also managed the New Markets Tax Credit and community development private equity programs during his time at JPMorgan Chase.

Benoit is currently a Towsley Foundation Policymaker in Residence at the University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.  He currently serves on the Board of Reinvestment Fund.

A graduate of Rutgers University, Benoit also holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

About Alliant Capital, Ltd.

Headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, Alliant has syndicated more than 100 funds, raised over $7.1 billion in investor equity and invested in excess of 960 properties comprising over 94,600 LIHTC units.

Alliant Capital, Ltd.
21600 Oxnard Street, Suite 1200
Woodland Hills, CA  91367
818-668-6800
thealliantcompany.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-capital-names-executive-vice-president-300710146.html

SOURCE Alliant Capital, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
