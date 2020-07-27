Log in
Alliant Credit Union : Appoints Dennis Devine as Chief Executive Officer

07/27/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Devine Replaces Retiring CEO David Mooney

Alliant Credit Union has appointed Dennis Devine as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Devine succeeds David Mooney, who announced his retirement to the Board of Directors after 17 years. Devine’s role as CEO is effective immediately.

“On behalf of members and employees at Alliant, I thank Dave for his many contributions as CEO. During his years with the organization, Alliant has grown into an industry-leading, digital-first institution,” said Ed Rogowski, Chairperson of Alliant’s Board of Directors. “I am also very pleased to welcome Dennis Devine in his new role as CEO. With more than 15 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry, Dennis knows how to drive organizational innovation and growth.”

Since 2003, Alliant has grown from $4.3 billion in assets to more than $12.4 billion in assets in 2019 while also transitioning to a national, digital-direct banking model. In 2019, MONEY recognized Alliant as the Best Credit Union of the Year and Bankrate named Alliant Best Credit Union in 2020. Alliant’s focus on the digital member experience under Mooney helped Alliant earn NerdWallet’s recognition for Best Online Experience in 2020. Since 2016, Alliant has received recognition as one of country’s best workplaces in the medium-sized category by Great Places to Work and FORTUNE.

“I am thrilled to join the Alliant team,” said Devine. “Alliant is among the industry’s best financial service providers and we aim to serve more members with simple and rewarding digital banking. The member-owned structure of Alliant is a distinct advantage. Our members come first in every decision as we seek to provide the highest value and an excellent experience.”

Mooney, who has served as the company’s CEO and President since 2003, will aid in the onboarding of Devine to the role.

“It has been my pleasure, privilege and honor to lead Alliant Credit Union over the last 17 years,” said David Mooney. “I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished, the meaningful progress we’ve made and the remarkable growth we’ve been fortunate to harness. I know Dennis will continue to steer Alliant toward a future of growth and innovation.”

Devine joins Alliant after serving as President of Consumer Banking at KeyBank, one of the nation's largest, bank-based financial services companies. Prior to KeyBank, Devine served as Group Executive Vice President at Citizens Financial Group. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at PNC Bank and McKinsey & Company. He graduated from Harvard Law School and the University of Michigan.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 500,000 members and over $12 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant’s mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org.


© Business Wire 2020
