Alliant Expands Its Benefits Platform through the Acquisition of Senior Market Sales

Acquisition of Omaha, NE insurance marketing organization forms new line of business within Employee Benefits Group

Alliant has entered into an agreement to acquire the premier insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the senior market, Senior Market Sales, Inc. (SMS). The acquisition opens up a new line of business within Alliant’s Employee Benefits Group and brings a robust suite of innovative new insurance and financial services solutions to the firm that provide a defined strategic advantage to insurance agents across the United States.

“Integrating SMS’ powerful platform with Alliant enables us to provide our broker partners and their clients with service beyond today’s employee benefits,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “This solidifies our commitment to a full-service benefits platform and diversifies our offerings with innovative new technologies, tools, and resources that will further enhance our products and services to agents across the U.S.”

Founded in 1982, Omaha, NE-based SMS has more than 300 employees and 65,000 independent agents under contract. A technology leader with products and agents in all 50 states, SMS supports every facet of an agent’s business with a comprehensive senior product portfolio and a full range of tools, services, and marketing programs.

“Senior Market Sales and Alliant are truly a perfect fit. Both companies share common cultures and an entrepreneurial spirit. Both are client-focused and share an unwavering dedication to provide unparalleled service, quality products, and innovative solutions to our customers,” said Jim Summers, President of Senior Market Sales. “Joining Alliant pairs us with a national powerhouse in insurance and will provide SMS with a deep pool of resources and national reach, furthering our longstanding commitment to helping agents leverage time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction.”

SMS’ broad product portfolio includes a robust suite of Medicare solutions, travel insurance, and financial services ranging from annuities to life and long-term care insurance. SMS also has a full-scale marketing platform. The new partnership with Alliant will further strengthen SMS’ reach and technology solutions as both companies partner to cultivate a forward-thinking platform for the future of employee benefits and consulting.

The entire SMS team will join Alliant and continue serving clients nationwide under the Senior Market Sales name from its Omaha headquarters. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

