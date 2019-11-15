Alliant Health Solutions : Selected as Recipient of QIN-QIO Task Order 1 Award Under the 12th Statement of Work

On November 8, 2019, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded a five-year contract to Alliant Health Solutions (AHS) to serve as a Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) under the recently launched 12th Statement of Work.

QIN-QIOs serving under the 12th Statement of Work will provide targeted assistance to nursing homes and communities in small and rural practices, those serving the most vulnerable populations, and those in need of customized quality improvement. Through this body of work, CMS is focusing on results, protecting taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, ensuring the safety and quality of care delivered to every beneficiary.

The QIN-QIO contract tasks AHS to provide services to seven states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“We are honored and humbled to be entrusted with such a large statement of work,” said Dennis White, President & CEO of Alliant Health Solutions. “Alliant has been engaged with CMS initiatives for many years to provide quality improvement technical assistance. This opportunity enables AHS to deepen our existing footprint across the South by supporting beneficiaries and providers in other states and we are grateful that we can continue our mission to make health care better.”

Alliant Health Solutions will be responsible improving quality in nursing homes, as well as small and rural communities and those serving vulnerable populations by:

Improving Behavioral Health Outcomes – Including Opioid Misuse

Increasing Patient Safety

Increasing Chronic Disease Self-Management

Increasing the Quality of Care Transitions

Improving Nursing Home Quality

Alliant Health Solutions can be contacted by email at NQIICpartner@allianthealth.org. For more information on the Quality Innovation Networks – Quality Improvement Organizations, please visit www.cms.gov.

About Alliant Health Solutions, Inc.

Alliant Health Solutions (AHS) is a division of Alliant Health Group, a nonprofit family of companies that provides professional services supporting the effective administration of healthcare programs and funding to support healthcare improvement initiatives. AHS provides federal and state government entities with the services, expertise, and information systems necessary to increase the effectiveness, accessibility, and value of health care. As a leading provider of innovative health solutions, AHS’ services include utilization management, program integrity, and quality improvement. For more information about AHS and our efforts to improve healthcare quality, visit allianthealth.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005330/en/