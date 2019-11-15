Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alliant Health Solutions : Selected as Recipient of QIN-QIO Task Order 1 Award Under the 12th Statement of Work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 10:27am EST

On November 8, 2019, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded a five-year contract to Alliant Health Solutions (AHS) to serve as a Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) under the recently launched 12th Statement of Work.

QIN-QIOs serving under the 12th Statement of Work will provide targeted assistance to nursing homes and communities in small and rural practices, those serving the most vulnerable populations, and those in need of customized quality improvement. Through this body of work, CMS is focusing on results, protecting taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, ensuring the safety and quality of care delivered to every beneficiary.

The QIN-QIO contract tasks AHS to provide services to seven states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“We are honored and humbled to be entrusted with such a large statement of work,” said Dennis White, President & CEO of Alliant Health Solutions. “Alliant has been engaged with CMS initiatives for many years to provide quality improvement technical assistance. This opportunity enables AHS to deepen our existing footprint across the South by supporting beneficiaries and providers in other states and we are grateful that we can continue our mission to make health care better.”

Alliant Health Solutions will be responsible improving quality in nursing homes, as well as small and rural communities and those serving vulnerable populations by:

  • Improving Behavioral Health Outcomes – Including Opioid Misuse
  • Increasing Patient Safety
  • Increasing Chronic Disease Self-Management
  • Increasing the Quality of Care Transitions
  • Improving Nursing Home Quality

Alliant Health Solutions can be contacted by email at NQIICpartner@allianthealth.org. For more information on the Quality Innovation Networks – Quality Improvement Organizations, please visit www.cms.gov.

About Alliant Health Solutions, Inc.

Alliant Health Solutions (AHS) is a division of Alliant Health Group, a nonprofit family of companies that provides professional services supporting the effective administration of healthcare programs and funding to support healthcare improvement initiatives. AHS provides federal and state government entities with the services, expertise, and information systems necessary to increase the effectiveness, accessibility, and value of health care. As a leading provider of innovative health solutions, AHS’ services include utilization management, program integrity, and quality improvement. For more information about AHS and our efforts to improve healthcare quality, visit allianthealth.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aUNITED FIRE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aNorthStar Moving Partners with Color Scientist
GL
10:51aSHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
10:51aOpsMx Announces Certified Spinnaker with Enterprise Features for Accelerating the Continuous Delivery Transformation
GL
10:49aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Provides Teaser of its Ground-breaking SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA
AQ
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10:49aHyundai Motor Demonstrates Autonomous Driving Tech Capabilities with First Successful Truck Platooning Trial
AQ
10:49aFORD MOTOR : Vision for ford, region on thanksgiving parade float will invite community to join in creating tomorrow together
AQ
10:49aVOLKSWAGEN : High-performance Audi S8 to debut at Los Angeles Auto Show, 2020 A8 model line expanded
AQ
10:49aGRIFFON CORPORATION : Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
4ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
5U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group