Alliant Names Jennifer Baumann General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

01/10/2019 | 08:07am EST

Longtime Alliant in-house counsel to oversee and implement growing insurance brokerage firm’s national legal strategy

Alliant Insurance Services, one of the nation’s largest independent insurance brokerage firms, has named longtime in-house counsel Jennifer Baumann General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Baumann takes the reigns of the firm’s national legal strategy following a decade-long tenure as the firm’s Assistant General Counsel.

“Jennifer has a deep expertise and long track record of success in the insurance industry and has played a central role in providing the legal strategy and framework for Alliant during a period of extraordinary growth and expansion,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “There is certainly no one more prepared and qualified to take the reins of our legal department.”

Baumann ascends to this new role as Alliant continues to engage in an active expansion campaign via organic growth, strategic hiring, and acquisitions. Her core responsibilities will include oversight of M&A, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, litigation, and equity.

Prior to joining Alliant, Baumann worked as an employment attorney with two prominent San Diego law firms. The University of San Diego School of Law graduate is also a recent recipient of the prestigious First Chair Award, which recognizes the nation’s most innovative and accomplished in-house counsel on the strength of professional achievements and contributions to the legal community.

Baumann assumes the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from longtime Alliant legal head Ken Zak. Zak is retiring from his post following 11 years atop Alliant’s legal team and more than three decades in the field of law.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
