Alliant Names Jennifer Baumann General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Alliant
Insurance Services, one of the nation’s largest independent
insurance brokerage firms, has named longtime in-house counsel Jennifer
Baumann General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Baumann takes the
reigns of the firm’s national legal strategy following a decade-long
tenure as the firm’s Assistant General Counsel.
“Jennifer has a deep expertise and long track record of success in the
insurance industry and has played a central role in providing the legal
strategy and framework for Alliant during a period of extraordinary
growth and expansion,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant.
“There is certainly no one more prepared and qualified to take the reins
of our legal department.”
Baumann ascends to this new role as Alliant continues to engage in an
active expansion campaign via organic growth, strategic hiring, and
acquisitions. Her core responsibilities will include oversight of M&A,
regulatory compliance, intellectual property, litigation, and equity.
Prior to joining Alliant, Baumann worked as an employment attorney with
two prominent San Diego law firms. The University of San Diego School of
Law graduate is also a recent recipient of the prestigious First Chair
Award, which recognizes the nation’s most innovative and accomplished
in-house counsel on the strength of professional achievements and
contributions to the legal community.
Baumann assumes the role of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from
longtime Alliant legal head Ken Zak. Zak is retiring from his post
following 11 years atop Alliant’s legal team and more than three decades
in the field of law.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee
benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients
nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare,
energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.
More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005143/en/