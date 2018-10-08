Alliant’s Patrick Muldowney Elected President of Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois

Patrick Muldowney, First Vice President and Assistant General Counsel
with Alliant
Insurance Services, has been elected President of the Independent
Insurance Agents of Illinois (IIA of IL). As President, the
Chicago-based Muldowney will be responsible for the general leadership
functions of the organization, which represents more than 10,000 Trusted
Choice® independent agents throughout the state. He will also
serve as a member of the six-person Executive Committee of the IIA of IL
Board of Directors and will act as an official delegate at state and
national functions.
“Throughout his career, Patrick has displayed the utmost leadership,
knowledge, and integrity as an insurance professional,” said John
Harney, Executive Vice President and Managing Director with Alliant.
“His depth of expertise and extensive legal background will play an
essential role in helping him advance the mission of IIA of IL in his
role as President.”
Muldowney is a 25-year veteran in the fields of law and insurance. Prior
to his current role, Muldowney spent 13 years at Mesirow Financial
serving as Assistant General Counsel and then Deputy General Counsel and
Managing Director prior to Alliant’s acquisition of Mesirow’s insurance
division in 2016.
“On behalf of the IIA of Illinois Board of Directors, we are excited to
begin Patrick’s tenure as President of the association,” said Phil
Lackman, IIA of IL CEO. “Patrick brings a unique perspective to our
leadership as both a licensed producer and attorney. One of our primary
missions is advocacy before state and federal legislators,
constitutional officers, regulators, and our company partners, and
Patrick’s professional background makes him uniquely suited for the
position. We appreciate the team at Alliant for sharing Patrick’s time
and talent to lead IIA of Illinois during the upcoming year.”
Muldowney earned his bachelor’s degree in history and speech
communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and
holds a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Kent
College of Law, where he graduated with honors. Muldowney is a member of
the Bar of the State of Illinois and holds both his Property & Casualty
and Surplus Lines Producer licenses.
Muldowney, who has been a board member of IIA of IL since 2013, will
serve a one-year term as President ending September 30, 2019.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee
benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients
nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare,
energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.
More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.
About the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois
The Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois (IIA of IL) is an
association representing Trusted Choice® independent insurance agents
throughout the state. IIA of IL membership is comprised of 1,100
insurance agencies representing 10,000 licensed independent agents
engaged in all facets of the insurance industry, including property,
casualty, life and health. Its members are businesses that offer
customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. In
addition to serving the professional needs of members, IIA of IL works
for the betterment of the insurance industry through legislative and
consumer awareness programs. The IIA of IL is headquartered in
Springfield, Illinois. Visit IIA of IL’s website at www.iiaofillinois.org.
