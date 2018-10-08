Alliant’s Patrick Muldowney Elected President of Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois

25-year law and insurance veteran to assume leadership role of influential industry association

Patrick Muldowney, First Vice President and Assistant General Counsel with Alliant Insurance Services, has been elected President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois (IIA of IL). As President, the Chicago-based Muldowney will be responsible for the general leadership functions of the organization, which represents more than 10,000 Trusted Choice® independent agents throughout the state. He will also serve as a member of the six-person Executive Committee of the IIA of IL Board of Directors and will act as an official delegate at state and national functions.

“Throughout his career, Patrick has displayed the utmost leadership, knowledge, and integrity as an insurance professional,” said John Harney, Executive Vice President and Managing Director with Alliant. “His depth of expertise and extensive legal background will play an essential role in helping him advance the mission of IIA of IL in his role as President.”

Muldowney is a 25-year veteran in the fields of law and insurance. Prior to his current role, Muldowney spent 13 years at Mesirow Financial serving as Assistant General Counsel and then Deputy General Counsel and Managing Director prior to Alliant’s acquisition of Mesirow’s insurance division in 2016.

“On behalf of the IIA of Illinois Board of Directors, we are excited to begin Patrick’s tenure as President of the association,” said Phil Lackman, IIA of IL CEO. “Patrick brings a unique perspective to our leadership as both a licensed producer and attorney. One of our primary missions is advocacy before state and federal legislators, constitutional officers, regulators, and our company partners, and Patrick’s professional background makes him uniquely suited for the position. We appreciate the team at Alliant for sharing Patrick’s time and talent to lead IIA of Illinois during the upcoming year.”

Muldowney earned his bachelor’s degree in history and speech communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and holds a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Kent College of Law, where he graduated with honors. Muldowney is a member of the Bar of the State of Illinois and holds both his Property & Casualty and Surplus Lines Producer licenses.

Muldowney, who has been a board member of IIA of IL since 2013, will serve a one-year term as President ending September 30, 2019.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups. More information is available on the company’s website at www.alliant.com.

About the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois

The Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois (IIA of IL) is an association representing Trusted Choice® independent insurance agents throughout the state. IIA of IL membership is comprised of 1,100 insurance agencies representing 10,000 licensed independent agents engaged in all facets of the insurance industry, including property, casualty, life and health. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. In addition to serving the professional needs of members, IIA of IL works for the betterment of the insurance industry through legislative and consumer awareness programs. The IIA of IL is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. Visit IIA of IL’s website at www.iiaofillinois.org.

