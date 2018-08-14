Log in
Alliar Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos : 2Q18 Earnings Release

08/14/2018 | 12:41am CEST

2Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - Alliar -Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. hereby announces 2Q18 results.

Highlights:

  • Organic net revenue1growth of 5.7% in the quarter, with same-store-sales (SSS) of 5.0% and ramp-up of the new mega-units. YTD growth of 6.0% to reach R$ 537.5 million, with SSS of 3.5%

  • Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 59.4 million (+0.5%) in the quarter and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.6%. For the first half of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 118.8 million (+9.2%), with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.1%
  • Net income (Shareholders) of R$ 5.3 million in the quarter (+33.2%) and R$ 12.4 million during the first half of 2018 (+27.0%)
  • Operating cash generation growth of 5.6%, reaching R$ 53.2 million in the quarter, with a cash conversion rate of 89% (+433 bps), demonstrating, once again, Alliar's high operating cash generating capacity
  • Positive free cash flow ofR$ 29.2 million in the quarter and beginning of the deleveraging process evidence Alliar's new growth cycle
  • Net promoter score (NPS) of 65.4% at the end of 2Q18, an important evolution of nearly 500 bps when compared to 1Q18, reflecting the stabilization of our centralized contact center and ongoing improvements in the real-time management of the patients' flow in our units

(1) Excludes 'construction revenue', accounting entry referring to the investment made at RBD (PPP Bahia)

Click hereto access the Earnings Release.

Conference Call in Portuguese

Conference Call in English

August 14, 2018 12:30 p.m. (Local time)
11:30 a.m. (NY time) Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Code: Alliar Webcast: click here

Add to Calendar

August 14, 2018 1:30 p.m. (Local time) 12:30 a.m. (NY time) Phone: +1 (646) 843-6054
Code: Alliar
Webcast: click here

Add to Calendar

IR Contact
Frederico de Aguiar Oldani
CFO / IRO
Email: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:40:01 UTC
