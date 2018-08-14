Alliar Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos : 2Q18 Earnings Release

2Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - Alliar -Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. hereby announces 2Q18 results.

Highlights:

Organic net revenue1growth of 5.7% in the quarter, with same-store-sales (SSS) of 5.0% and ramp-up of the new mega-units. YTD growth of 6.0% to reach R$ 537.5 million, with SSS of 3.5%





Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 59.4 million (+0.5%) in the quarter and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.6%. For the first half of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 118.8 million (+9.2%), with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.1%

Net income (Shareholders) of R$ 5.3 million in the quarter (+33.2%) and R$ 12.4 million during the first half of 2018 (+27.0%)



Operating cash generation growth of 5.6%, reaching R$ 53.2 million in the quarter, with a cash conversion rate of 89% (+433 bps), demonstrating, once again, Alliar's high operating cash generating capacity

Positive free cash flow ofR$ 29.2 million in the quarter and beginning of the deleveraging process evidence Alliar's new growth cycle