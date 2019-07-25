Alliar Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos : 2Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

2Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

São Paulo, July 25th, 2019 -Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. announces its calendar of events related to the 2Q19 Earnings Release.

2Q19 Earnings Release: August 13 th , 2019, after the market closes.

Conference Call in Portuguese

August 14th, 2019

12:30 p.m. (Local time)

11:30 a.m. (NY time)

Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Code: Alliar

Webcast: click here

Quiet Period

In accordance with the best Corporate Governance practices, Alliar will begin its Quiet Period referring to the 2Q19 financial results on July 30th to end on August 13th, after the disclosure of the Company's results. During this period, the Company is prohibited from commenting issues related to its results, in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness of information.



IR ContactFrederico de Aguiar Oldani

Investor Relations Officer

Email: ri@alliar.com

