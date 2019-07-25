Log in
Alliar Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos : 2Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

07/25/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

2Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

São Paulo, July 25th, 2019 -Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. announces its calendar of events related to the 2Q19 Earnings Release.

2Q19 Earnings Release:August 13th, 2019, after the market closes.

Conference Call in Portuguese

August 14th, 2019
12:30 p.m. (Local time)
11:30 a.m. (NY time)
Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code: Alliar
Webcast: click here

Quiet Period
In accordance with the best Corporate Governance practices, Alliar will begin its Quiet Period referring to the 2Q19 financial results on July 30th to end on August 13th, after the disclosure of the Company's results. During this period, the Company is prohibited from commenting issues related to its results, in order to ensure greater transparency and fairness of information.

IR ContactFrederico de Aguiar Oldani
Investor Relations Officer
Email: ri@alliar.com

Disclaimer

Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 20:59:04 UTC
