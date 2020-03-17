Alliar Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos : 4Q19 Earnings Release

4Q19 Earnings Release
São Paulo, March 17th, 2020- Alliar -Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos S.A. hereby announces its 4Q19 results.
Highlights:
-
Net Income (Shareholders) totaled R$41.3 million in the year (or R$48.1 million Pro-forma, up by 19.9%). In the quarter, Net Income reached R$7.4 million (or R$9.0 million Pro-forma).
-
Adjusted EBITDA reached R$291.8 million in 2019 (+16.3%), with a 27.2% margin (22.7% Pro-forma margin; -62 bps). In the quarter, up by +77 bps in the Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reaching 25.9% in 4Q19, with Adjusted EBITDA totaling R$67.7 million (or R$55.4 million Pro-forma)
-
Net revenue1of R$1,071.5 million (-0.4%) in the year and R$261.8 million in the quarter, up by +1.2%. In the quarter, same-store-sales (SSS) grew +4.3%, and total revenue is partially affected by the units closed (mainly the sale of Hospital São Rafael's operations)
-
Operating Cash Generation of R$219.0 million in 2019 with a 75.1% cash conversion. Free Cash Flow grew by 36.2%, totaling R$142.3 million, demonstrating Alliar's cash-generating capacity and benefited by the IFRS effect (Pro-forma free cash flow of R$93.7 million)
-
Sami Foguel takes over as Alliar's new CEO, to bring a new growth cycle to the Company. Fernando Terni migrates to the Board
-
ROIC (without goodwill) reached 13.4%, up by 66 bps vs. 4Q18, reflecting the continued investment maturation strategy
-
Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached 66.5% in 2019, up by 70 bps over the previous year, reflecting the continued improvement in real-time management of patient flow at Alliar's units
(1) Excludes 'construction revenue'
Click here to access the Earnings Release.
|
Conference Call in Portuguese
|
March 18th, 2020 12:30 p.m. (Local time)
11:30 a.m. (NY time) Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Code: Alliar Webcast: click here
IR Contact
Frederico de Aguiar Oldani
CFO / IRO
Email: ri@alliar.com
Disclaimer
Alliar - Centro de Imagem Diagnósticos SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:21:03 UTC