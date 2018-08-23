Allied Dispatch Solutions Drives Customer Service Experience and Productivity with NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia,
a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales
solutions, today announced that roadside assistance company Allied
Dispatch Solutions, LLC (ADS) has observed “significant increases”
in productivity since implementing the NVM Platform in 2017. ADS also
reports optimized data management, reliability and customer experiences
in its contact centers.
Headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, with a subsidiary located in
London, Ontario, ADS provides roadside assistance and customized call
center solutions for its various clients throughout the United States
and Canada. These clients consist of original equipment manufacturers,
wireless carriers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retail
networks and automobile dealerships. Operating 24 hours a day, seven
days a week, 365 days a year, Allied’s Customer Solutions Specialists
field calls from their clients’ members and must be able to quickly and
accurately dispatch services from a network of 30,000 providers,
addressing issues such as flat tires and disabled, malfunctioning
vehicles.
NewVoiceMedia’s telephony infrastructure and skills-based call routing
has enabled ADS to improve call quality and ease of use for the CSS
team, promoting a more efficient contact center environment. NVM’s
integration with Salesforce Service Cloud provides the business with
improved access to real-time call data ensuring the contact center’s
management team can appropriately staff and prepare for every dispatch
call. With the ability to access data from a single integrated system,
ADS can identify, anticipate and act upon trends and improve the
coaching of best practices. ADS’ clients receive consistent, customized
and meaningful reports quickly and on demand.
“The voice channel remains a vital part of roadside assistance, and we
are tasked around the clock to be there when people need us the most,”
says Anthony Royer, President and CEO of ADS. “NewVoiceMedia took the
time to really understand what we do and provide a solution that allows
us to deliver on that promise, and to measure and communicate our
success to clients with confidence.”
Chris Haggis, SVP of Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds “We are
delighted that ADS has experienced such incredible success with the NVM
platform, as our Salesforce integration makes it easier for their
business to track the data that will continue to drive results and
customer experience. Our true cloud delivery will also allow ADS to
scale and adapt as their business expands and the roadside assistance
industry evolves.”
About NewVoiceMedia
NewVoiceMedia
is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales
technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive
customer experiences to serve better and sell more.
Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without
expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM
for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and
proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete
flexibility, scalability and reliability.
NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury,
FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe
and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com
or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.
About Allied Dispatch Solutions
As one of the nation’s fastest growing premier call center solutions,
Allied Dispatch Solutions, Dominion Automobile Association, and Rapitow
offer 24x7x365 operations across North America. Specializing in roadside
assistance we offer the industry’s leading technology and connected
customer experience. If you would like more information about Allied
Dispatch Solutions, Dominion Automobile Association, or Rapitow please
contact Ashley Taylor at 423-900-8333 ashley.taylor@allieddispatch.com
or President and CEO Anthony Royer at 847-208-2872 anthony.royer@allieddispatch.com.
