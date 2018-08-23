Allied Dispatch Solutions Drives Customer Service Experience and Productivity with NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales solutions, today announced that roadside assistance company Allied Dispatch Solutions, LLC (ADS) has observed “significant increases” in productivity since implementing the NVM Platform in 2017. ADS also reports optimized data management, reliability and customer experiences in its contact centers.

Headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, with a subsidiary located in London, Ontario, ADS provides roadside assistance and customized call center solutions for its various clients throughout the United States and Canada. These clients consist of original equipment manufacturers, wireless carriers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retail networks and automobile dealerships. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, Allied’s Customer Solutions Specialists field calls from their clients’ members and must be able to quickly and accurately dispatch services from a network of 30,000 providers, addressing issues such as flat tires and disabled, malfunctioning vehicles.

NewVoiceMedia’s telephony infrastructure and skills-based call routing has enabled ADS to improve call quality and ease of use for the CSS team, promoting a more efficient contact center environment. NVM’s integration with Salesforce Service Cloud provides the business with improved access to real-time call data ensuring the contact center’s management team can appropriately staff and prepare for every dispatch call. With the ability to access data from a single integrated system, ADS can identify, anticipate and act upon trends and improve the coaching of best practices. ADS’ clients receive consistent, customized and meaningful reports quickly and on demand.

“The voice channel remains a vital part of roadside assistance, and we are tasked around the clock to be there when people need us the most,” says Anthony Royer, President and CEO of ADS. “NewVoiceMedia took the time to really understand what we do and provide a solution that allows us to deliver on that promise, and to measure and communicate our success to clients with confidence.”

Chris Haggis, SVP of Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds “We are delighted that ADS has experienced such incredible success with the NVM platform, as our Salesforce integration makes it easier for their business to track the data that will continue to drive results and customer experience. Our true cloud delivery will also allow ADS to scale and adapt as their business expands and the roadside assistance industry evolves.”

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About Allied Dispatch Solutions

As one of the nation’s fastest growing premier call center solutions, Allied Dispatch Solutions, Dominion Automobile Association, and Rapitow offer 24x7x365 operations across North America. Specializing in roadside assistance we offer the industry’s leading technology and connected customer experience. If you would like more information about Allied Dispatch Solutions, Dominion Automobile Association, or Rapitow please contact Ashley Taylor at 423-900-8333 ashley.taylor@allieddispatch.com or President and CEO Anthony Royer at 847-208-2872 anthony.royer@allieddispatch.com.

