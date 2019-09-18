|
Allied Esports Entertainment : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
09/18/2019 | 05:52pm EDT
FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported
|
Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response...
1.0
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
DeCubellis Kenneth
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. [AESE]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
|
__X__ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
17877 VON KARMAN AVE, SUITE 300
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
12/31/2017
IRVINE, CA 92614
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Reporting
(check applicable line)
___ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock
10/18/2017
J4(2)
45,000
A
$ 10
3,895,000
I
By Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (1)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
SEC 2270 (9-02)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Reporting Owners
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5)
9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned at End of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Warrants to Purchase Common Stock
$ 11.5
10/18/2017
J4 (2)
45,000
|
11/18/2017
10/18/2022
Common Stock
45,000
(2)
45,000
D
Right to purchase common stock
|
10/18/2017
J4 (2)
|
|
08/09/2019
08/19/2019
Common Stock
4,500
(2)
4,500
I
Held by Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (1)
Signatures
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
DeCubellis Kenneth
17877 VON KARMAN AVE
SUITE 300
IRVINE, CA 92614
X
X
Chief Financial Officer
Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc.
110 NORTH 5TH STREET, SUITE 410
MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55403
X
Explanation of Responses:
/s/ Kenneth DeCubellis
09/17/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Kenneth DeCubellis, Chairman and CEO
09/17/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
*
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Mr. DeCubellis as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. exercises voting and dispositive power over such shares. Mr. DeCubellis disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his ultimate pecuniary interest.
(2)
The reporting person purchased 45,000 private placement units, including 45,000 shares and certain rights and warrants, at a price of $10.00 per unit.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space provided is insufficient, see
Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Disclaimer
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 21:51:02 UTC
