Allied Esports Entertainment : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * DeCubellis Kenneth 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. [AESE] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) __X__ Director __X__ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) Chief Financial Officer (Last) (First) (Middle)

17877 VON KARMAN AVE, SUITE 300 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

12/31/2017 (Street)



IRVINE, CA 92614 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Reporting

(check applicable line)

___ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

_X_ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned