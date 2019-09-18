Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Esports Entertainment : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 05:52pm EDT
FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported
Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0362
Estimated average burden hours per response... 1.0
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
DeCubellis Kenneth
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. [AESE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director __X__ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
(Last) (First) (Middle)

17877 VON KARMAN AVE, SUITE 300 		3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
12/31/2017
(Street)

IRVINE, CA 92614 		4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Reporting
(check applicable line)
___ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 10/18/2017 J4(2) 45,000 A $ 10 3,895,000 I By Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (1)
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. SEC 2270 (9-02)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year) 		7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned at End of Issuer's Fiscal Year
(Instr. 4) 		10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4) 		11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Warrants to Purchase Common Stock $ 11.5 10/18/2017 J4 (2) 45,000 11/18/2017 10/18/2022 Common Stock 45,000 (2) 45,000 D
Right to purchase common stock 10/18/2017 J4 (2) 4,500 08/09/2019 08/19/2019 Common Stock 4,500 (2) 4,500 I Held by Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (1)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
DeCubellis Kenneth
17877 VON KARMAN AVE
SUITE 300
IRVINE, CA 92614 		X X Chief Financial Officer
Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc.
110 NORTH 5TH STREET, SUITE 410
MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55403 		X
Signatures
/s/ Kenneth DeCubellis 09/17/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Kenneth DeCubellis, Chairman and CEO 09/17/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Mr. DeCubellis as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. exercises voting and dispositive power over such shares. Mr. DeCubellis disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his ultimate pecuniary interest.
(2) The reporting person purchased 45,000 private placement units, including 45,000 shares and certain rights and warrants, at a price of $10.00 per unit.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space provided is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 21:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:47pACCOR : Mix & Match!
PU
06:42pECOLAB : Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for September 25, 2019 | Ecolab
PU
06:41pHMS NETWORKS : Releases an Ewon Connector Module for Ignition 8
PR
06:38pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Sale of shares by a co-founder of Couche-Tard
PR
06:37pMEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
06:37pTONGCHENG ELONG : 2019 interim report
PU
06:36pAT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
RE
06:34pALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
06:32pLOJAS AMERICANAS : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19
PU
06:27pHAILAN : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
2DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
3Tracy Britt Cool to Leave Berkshire Hathaway, Pampered Chef to Start New Venture
4MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP : MEGA VIEW DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Issues Shares for Debt
5WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD : WOOLWORTHS : stands together with leading Australian charities to launch new Drought Ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group