Allied : Joint Announcement - Promotion of Acting Group Financial Controller

07/15/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

ALLIED GROUP LIMITED

ALLIED PROPERTIES (H.K.) LIMITED

(聯合集團有限公司)

(聯合地產(香港)有限公司)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 373)

(Stock Code: 56)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

PROMOTION OF ACTING GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER OF AGL AND ACTING FINANCIAL CONTROLLER OF APL

The board of directors of each of Allied Group Limited ("AGL") and Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited ("APL") (collectively, the "Boards") announce that Mr. Kelvin Lam Kam Wing ("Mr. Lam"), has been promoted from the Acting Group Financial Controller of AGL and the Acting Financial Controller of APL to the Group Financial Controller of AGL and the Financial Controller of APL with effect from 15th July, 2019.

Mr. Kelvin Lam Kam Wing, aged 53, obtained a Master's Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1999 and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Before Mr. Lam joined AGL group in 1992, he had worked in an international accounting firm for four years.

The Boards would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Lam to his new role in AGL and APL.

On behalf of the Board of

On behalf of the Board of

Allied Group Limited

Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited

Edwin Lo King Yau

Mark Wong Tai Chun

Executive Director

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15th July, 2019

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Board of AGL comprises Messrs. Lee Seng Hui (Chief Executive), Edwin Lo King Yau and Mak Pak Hung being the Executive Directors; Mr. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) and Ms. Lee Su Hwei being the Non-Executive Directors; and Mr. David Craig Bartlett, Mr. Alan Stephen Jones and Ms. Lisa Yang Lai Sum being the Independent Non-Executive Directors.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Board of APL comprises Messrs. Lee Seng Hui (Chief Executive) and Mark Wong Tai Chun being the Executive Directors; Messrs. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) and Li Chi Kong being the Non-Executive Directors; and Messrs. Steven Samuel Zoellner, Alan Stephen Jones and David Craig Bartlett being the Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Allied Group Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 09:09:05 UTC
