Allied : Joint Announcement - Promotion of Acting Group Financial Controller

ALLIED GROUP LIMITED ALLIED PROPERTIES (H.K.) LIMITED (聯合集團有限公司) (聯合地產(香港)有限公司) (Stock Code: 373) (Stock Code: 56)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

PROMOTION OF ACTING GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER OF AGL AND ACTING FINANCIAL CONTROLLER OF APL

The board of directors of each of Allied Group Limited ("AGL") and Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited ("APL") (collectively, the "Boards") announce that Mr. Kelvin Lam Kam Wing ("Mr. Lam"), has been promoted from the Acting Group Financial Controller of AGL and the Acting Financial Controller of APL to the Group Financial Controller of AGL and the Financial Controller of APL with effect from 15th July, 2019.

Mr. Kelvin Lam Kam Wing, aged 53, obtained a Master's Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1999 and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Before Mr. Lam joined AGL group in 1992, he had worked in an international accounting firm for four years.

The Boards would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Lam to his new role in AGL and APL.