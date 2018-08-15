Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : August 15 , 2018 Allied Properties REIT Announces August 2018 Distribution

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2018 DISTRIBUTIONToronto,AUGUST
15,2018
-
(TSX:AP.UN)announcedtodayAllied Properties that the TrusteesREIT (the
"REIT")of the REIThavedeclared a distribution of $0.13 per unit for the month of August 2018, representing $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on September 17, 2018, to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2018.
Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer (416) 977-9002memory@alliedreit.com
Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (416) 977-9002cwilliams@alliedreit.com
