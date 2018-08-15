Log in
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : August 15 , 2018 Allied Properties REIT Announces August 2018 Distribution

08/15/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2018 DISTRIBUTIONToronto,AUGUST

15,2018

-

(TSX:AP.UN)announcedtodayAllied Properties that the TrusteesREIT (the

"REIT")of the REIThavedeclared a distribution of $0.13 per unit for the month of August 2018, representing $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on September 17, 2018, to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2018.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer (416) 977-9002memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (416) 977-9002cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Disclaimer

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:20:03 UTC
