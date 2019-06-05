Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultant : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLIED SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITED

沛然環保顧問有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8320)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Szeto Chi Hang Clive ("Mr. Szeto") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 4 June 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Szeto are set out as below:

Mr. Szeto, aged 48, has accumulated over 25 years' experience in electronic engineering, sales and marketing, business development and solid team management. Mr. Szeto once served as a business development director, director of marketing, director of sales and Vice-President of sales and business development in several Hong Kong and multinational electronics, engineering and technology companies, and currently, he is the founder of a consulting platform and supporting a number of business development and initial public offering projects. Mr. Szeto graduated from University of Hong Kong with a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronic engineering in 1993.

The Company has entered into a letter of appointment with Mr. Szeto for an initial term of three years commencing on 4 June 2019. The letter of appointment may be terminated by either party by written notice of not less than three months. Mr. Szeto is subject to retirement by rotation in the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). Under the letter of appointment, Mr. Szeto is entitled to a remuneration of HK$120,000 per annum, which is determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the recommendation from the remuneration committee and shall be reviewed annually by the remuneration committee of the Company.

