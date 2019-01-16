Log in
Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultant : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

01/16/2019 | 03:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLIED SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITED

Ӓ್ᐑڭᚥਪϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8320)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") will be held on Wednesday, 13 February 2019 at 20/F., Kwan Chart Tower, 6 Tonnochy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the publication of the announcement of the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 31 December 2018 and considering the declaration of a dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Allied Sustainability and Environmental

Consultants Group Limited

Kwok May Han Grace Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Ms. Kwok May Han Grace (Chairman); the non-executive Director is Mr. Wu Dennis Pak Kit; and the independent non-executive Directors are Professor Lam Kin Che, Ms. Wong Yee Lin Elaine and Mr. Li Wing Sum Steven.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the stock exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website atwww.asecg.com.

Disclaimer

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 08:08:04 UTC
