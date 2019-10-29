Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultant : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLIED SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITED

沛然環保顧問有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8320)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") will be held on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the publication of the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

Kwok May Han Grace

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 October, 2019