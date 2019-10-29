Log in
Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultant : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

10/29/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ALLIED SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITED

沛然環保顧問有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8320)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Directors") will be held on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the publication of the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the declaration of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Allied Sustainability and Environmental

Consultants Group Limited

Kwok May Han Grace

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 October, 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Ms. Kwok May Han Grace (Chairman); the non-executive Director is Mr. Wu Dennis Pak Kit; and the independent non- executive Directors are Professor Lam Kin Che, Ms. Wong Yee Lin Elaine, Mr. Li Wing Sum Steven and Mr. Szeto Chi Hang Clive.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.asecg.com.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:31:01 UTC
