Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultant : SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

ALLIED SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8320)

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited (the "Company") dated 8 February 2017 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme (the "Scheme") by the Board. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board was informed by the Administration Committee that during the period between 31 December 2018 and 11 January 2019, the Trustee had purchased an aggregate of 1,100,000 issued Shares on the Stock Exchange to hold on trust for the Selected Participant(s) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Scheme Rules and the Trust Deed.

Details of the Shares purchased and held by the Trustee on trust are as follows:

Trade dates : between 31 December 2018 and 11 January 2019 Settlement dates : between 3 January 2019 and 15 January 2019 Total number of Shares purchased : 1,100,000 Shares Percentage of the total number of : Approximately 0.09 per cent, which does not Shares purchased to the total exceed 2 per cent of the total issued Shares, the number of Shares in issue as at Scheme Limit of the Scheme the date of this announcement -1-

Average purchase price of each

: approximately HK$0.164 per Share Share Total consideration of the Shares purchased (excluding related purchase expenses)

: approximately HK$181,000.00 Total number of Shares held by the Trustee immediately after the above share purchase

: 22,100,000 SharesAs at the date of this announcement, 12,100,000 Shares have been awarded to Selected Participant(s) pursuant to the Scheme. The Administration Committee will constantly review and determine at its absolute discretion such number of the Grant Shares to be awarded to the Selected Participant(s) under the Scheme with such vesting conditions as it may deem appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Allied Sustainability and Environmental

Consultants Group Limited

Kwok May Han Grace Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Ms. Kwok May Han Grace (Chairman); the non-executive Director is Mr. Wu Dennis Pak Kit; and the independent non-executive Directors are Professor Lam Kin Che, Ms. Wong Yee Lin Elaine and Mr. Li Wing Sum Steven.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will also be published on the Company's website atwww.asecg.com.

