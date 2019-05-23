Allied Van Lines : Launches Corporate Express for Small Corporate Relocations

New Alternative Service to Offer Valuable Solution for Smaller Shipments

Allied Van Lines launched its newest service, specifically designed to handle small corporate relocations for long-distance moves. Newly graduated professionals, interns, and temporary employees are among the recipients of Allied’s newest service.

For the smaller corporate moves, Allied is utilizing containers capable of holding 1,000 pounds of household goods – the equivalent of one room with standard furniture. Compared to using larger trucks, the containers provide faster transit times and no extra shuttle charges, meaning less spend and simpler drop-offs upon arrival. This is especially beneficial in the busier, more congested major metro areas. In traditional spaces, small relocations can take weeks. With Allied’s alternative service, transferees can relocate in days – specifying pick-up and delivery dates that can be made flexible, free of charge.

While developing the Corporate Express service, Allied was able to streamline a door-to-door process for small shipments, giving the transferee the ability to settle in quicker and with less stress.

“Corporate small shipments are typically subject to longer transits to allow for consolidation of shipments into full loads,” says Jay Kuczka, vice president of business solutions at Allied Van Lines. “Unique solutions incorporated into our Corporate Express fulfillment program gives corporate small shipment transferees more date certainty.”

As moving experts, Allied takes into consideration the unpredictable forces that can throw off a solid moving plan. Without any additional fees, transferees can hold their in-transit items in storage up to fifteen days. In an industry traditionally designed for larger moves, Allied responds with a solution that ensures faster transit time, no surprise charges, and smoother transitions.

