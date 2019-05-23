Allied Van Lines : Launches Corporate Express for Small Corporate Relocations

Allied Van Lines launched its newest service, specifically designed to
handle small corporate relocations for long-distance moves. Newly
graduated professionals, interns, and temporary employees are among the
recipients of Allied’s newest service.
For the smaller corporate moves, Allied is utilizing containers capable
of holding 1,000 pounds of household goods – the equivalent of one room
with standard furniture. Compared to using larger trucks, the containers
provide faster transit times and no extra shuttle charges, meaning less
spend and simpler drop-offs upon arrival. This is especially beneficial
in the busier, more congested major metro areas. In traditional spaces,
small relocations can take weeks. With Allied’s alternative service,
transferees can relocate in days – specifying pick-up and delivery dates
that can be made flexible, free of charge.
While developing the Corporate Express service, Allied was able to
streamline a door-to-door process for small shipments, giving the
transferee the ability to settle in quicker and with less stress.
“Corporate small shipments are typically subject to longer transits to
allow for consolidation of shipments into full loads,” says Jay Kuczka,
vice president of business solutions at Allied Van Lines. “Unique
solutions incorporated into our Corporate Express fulfillment program
gives corporate small shipment transferees more date certainty.”
As moving experts, Allied takes into consideration the unpredictable
forces that can throw off a solid moving plan. Without any additional
fees, transferees can hold their in-transit items in storage up to
fifteen days. In an industry traditionally designed for larger moves,
Allied responds with a solution that ensures faster transit time, no
surprise charges, and smoother transitions.
ABOUT ALLIED VAN LINES
Established in 1928, Allied Van Lines celebrates 90 years, with more
than 400 agent locations in North America, as an experienced leader in
household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied
is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global
brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to
corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is
recognized as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for 2019 by
Women's Choice Awards and 2017 International Moving Company of the Year
by the Forum for Expatriate Management. For more information about
Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No.
076235.
