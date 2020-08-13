Allied Van Lines : Receives 37th Annual ‘Quest for Quality Awards' Recognition From Logistics Management

The Quest for Quality Awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide

Allied Van Lines is recognized as a top service-excellence provider in the transportation and logistics industry by Logistics Management for their annual Quest for Quality Awards. The Quest for Quality Awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide.

For nearly forty years, Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality Awards has been viewed as the most important measure of customer satisfaction in the transportation and logistics industry. In a six-month survey conducted by Logistics Management (LM), the team gathered 4,504 ballots to determine leaders in the transportation industry strictly on the basis of service quality. Allied received the notable recognition, posting high scores across LM’s lists of critical service criteria.

This year, Allied scored ‘excellent’ across five areas within Household goods and high-value goods carriers category, with an overall impressive weighted score of 46.12. Allied scores for each area were: On-time performance: 11.06; Value: 8.76; Information technology: 7.06; Customer service: 10.17; Equipment & operations: 9.07.

“Quest for Quality Awards are uniquely purposeful in our market because the winners are determined by our readers—the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world,” said Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC., the publisher of LM.

“Allied is honored to be recognized for its commitment to customer quality during a challenging time for the entire world,” said Lesli Bertoli, Vice President and General Manager of Allied Van Lines. “Thank you, Logistics Management. We are truly humbled to accept this prestigious award. Our Allied family will continue demonstrating our commitment to customer quality and providing the highest level of excellence in everything we do.”

ABOUT ALLIED VAN LINES

Allied Van Lines is an award-winning moving and specialized transportation services’ company. Established in 1928, Allied is one of the world’s largest moving companies and a recognized global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. For six consecutive years, Allied has been recognized as “America’s Most Recommended Moving Company” by Women’s Choice Award® and 2020 Newsweek “America’s Best Customer Service.” Allied is the Official Partner of the Salvation Army and a ProMover® member of the American Moving and Storage Association. For more information, call 1-800-689-8684 or visit allied.com. USDOT 076235

