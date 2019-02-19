Allied Wallet : Adds More Payment Options in One of the World's Richest Countries

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online
payment processing, recently added new alternative payment methods
in Canada to support continued e-commerce growth.
Canada’s population of over 35 million spends about €18.1 billion
annually with the average e-commerce user spending roughly €1591 each
year in online shopping. The country’s widespread adoption of e-commerce
only shows continued growth with sales predicted to reach about €19.4
billion by 2021.
99% of Canada’s population is banked and 75% have adopted digital
banking. While 73% of transactions are card based, there is a desire to
pay via digital banking and even eWallets and bank transfers as opposed
to credit cards.
“As e-commerce continues to grow, we need to recognize the needs of
every region. The addition of these new payment methods should help
merchants cater to Canadian shoppers and increase their sales in Canada
and abroad, especially since Canadians have a high volume of
cross-border e-commerce shopping,” says Andy
Khawaja – CEO of Allied Wallet.
Only 51% of e-commerce sales in Canada are with Canadian businesses.
They often shop with United States, Asian, and European merchants.
Allied Wallet recently added INSTADEBIT,
Interac Online, and SafetyPay
to give merchants more options to accept payments in Canada. These
payment methods allow customers to select their bank, log in, and pay
direct from their bank account.
Interac
Online is available to 90% of users in Canada as it is made
available by 4 out of Canada’s 5 biggest banks.
USA Today ranked Canada as #21 out of 185 in their “richest
countries list.”
Dr. Andy Khawaja added, “As e-commerce continues to grow in this wealthy
country, Allied Wallet is proud to provide more secure options for
online payment so that merchants can increase business and customers
have greater access to goods.”
96% of 16-34 year olds log on daily and even 76% of those over 55 years
old. These numbers are sure to increase as the internet and smartphones
become further ingrained in Canadian culture.
