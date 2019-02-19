Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet : Adds More Payment Options in One of the World's Richest Countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently added new alternative payment methods in Canada to support continued e-commerce growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005271/en/

USA Today ranked Canada as #21 out of 185 in their “richest countries list.” Allied Wallet is offeri ...

USA Today ranked Canada as #21 out of 185 in their “richest countries list.” Allied Wallet is offering new alternative payment options catered to Canadian payment processing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Canada’s population of over 35 million spends about €18.1 billion annually with the average e-commerce user spending roughly €1591 each year in online shopping. The country’s widespread adoption of e-commerce only shows continued growth with sales predicted to reach about €19.4 billion by 2021.

99% of Canada’s population is banked and 75% have adopted digital banking. While 73% of transactions are card based, there is a desire to pay via digital banking and even eWallets and bank transfers as opposed to credit cards.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, we need to recognize the needs of every region. The addition of these new payment methods should help merchants cater to Canadian shoppers and increase their sales in Canada and abroad, especially since Canadians have a high volume of cross-border e-commerce shopping,” says Andy Khawaja – CEO of Allied Wallet.

Only 51% of e-commerce sales in Canada are with Canadian businesses. They often shop with United States, Asian, and European merchants.

Allied Wallet recently added INSTADEBIT, Interac Online, and SafetyPay to give merchants more options to accept payments in Canada. These payment methods allow customers to select their bank, log in, and pay direct from their bank account.

Interac Online is available to 90% of users in Canada as it is made available by 4 out of Canada’s 5 biggest banks.

USA Today ranked Canada as #21 out of 185 in their “richest countries list.”

Dr. Andy Khawaja added, “As e-commerce continues to grow in this wealthy country, Allied Wallet is proud to provide more secure options for online payment so that merchants can increase business and customers have greater access to goods.”

96% of 16-34 year olds log on daily and even 76% of those over 55 years old. These numbers are sure to increase as the internet and smartphones become further ingrained in Canadian culture.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aHIMAX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:25aWELBILT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:23aEMERA : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results
PU
06:23aOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : Discloseable transaction provision of financial assistance
PU
06:23aSAVILLS : place-shaping & marketing explores BID potent…
PU
06:23aMANCHESTER UNITED : Guardiola relishes quadruple quest as City seek to conquer Europe
AQ
06:23aDEL MONTE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aINSPIREMD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:21aENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:20aCONTINENTAL RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
4ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : AngloGold Ashanti Swung to Net Profit in 2nd Half 2018
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.