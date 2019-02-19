Allied Wallet : Adds More Payment Options in One of the World's Richest Countries

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently added new alternative payment methods in Canada to support continued e-commerce growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005271/en/

USA Today ranked Canada as #21 out of 185 in their “richest countries list.” Allied Wallet is offering new alternative payment options catered to Canadian payment processing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Canada’s population of over 35 million spends about €18.1 billion annually with the average e-commerce user spending roughly €1591 each year in online shopping. The country’s widespread adoption of e-commerce only shows continued growth with sales predicted to reach about €19.4 billion by 2021.

99% of Canada’s population is banked and 75% have adopted digital banking. While 73% of transactions are card based, there is a desire to pay via digital banking and even eWallets and bank transfers as opposed to credit cards.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, we need to recognize the needs of every region. The addition of these new payment methods should help merchants cater to Canadian shoppers and increase their sales in Canada and abroad, especially since Canadians have a high volume of cross-border e-commerce shopping,” says Andy Khawaja – CEO of Allied Wallet.

Only 51% of e-commerce sales in Canada are with Canadian businesses. They often shop with United States, Asian, and European merchants.

Allied Wallet recently added INSTADEBIT, Interac Online, and SafetyPay to give merchants more options to accept payments in Canada. These payment methods allow customers to select their bank, log in, and pay direct from their bank account.

Interac Online is available to 90% of users in Canada as it is made available by 4 out of Canada’s 5 biggest banks.

USA Today ranked Canada as #21 out of 185 in their “richest countries list.”

Dr. Andy Khawaja added, “As e-commerce continues to grow in this wealthy country, Allied Wallet is proud to provide more secure options for online payment so that merchants can increase business and customers have greater access to goods.”

96% of 16-34 year olds log on daily and even 76% of those over 55 years old. These numbers are sure to increase as the internet and smartphones become further ingrained in Canadian culture.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005271/en/