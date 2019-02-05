Allied Wallet : Adds More Payment Options to Connect Over 23 Million Shoppers in Spain

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online
payment processing, is now compatible with SOFORT, Trustly,
CaixaBankWallet, and iupay to better serve over 23 million online
shoppers in Spain.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005153/en/
Spain has embraced the online experience with over 96% of 16-44 year olds logging on daily. (Photo: Business Wire)
Spain has embraced the online experience with over 96% of 16-44 year
olds logging on daily. With a population of about 48.6 million, these
are sizeable figures and there are only more signs of tremendous growth
to come.
Spanish internet users currently spend the most money online on fashion,
travel tickets, electronics, tickets, and books/CDs. By 2022, fashion
will still be the most purchased online category with an estimated value
of €10.1 billion, followed by toys, hobby, and “DIY” products with an
estimated value of €4.4 billion.
In 2013, the Spanish government enforced the “Digital Agenda for Spain”
which strived to boost internet access and drive investments in
infrastructure. This initiative could explain their high internet
connectivity rates.
80% of Spain’s internet users use their mobile device to access the
internet and mobile commerce is expected to grow an additional 48% in
the next few years.
“The e-commerce growth in Spain is amazing. Three out of four people in
Spain have access to the internet, and that’s amazing. There are tens of
millions of people and they now have access to new goods, products, and
services. This is great, and we just want to make sure we do our part to
protect that and keep online shoppers in Spain safe,” said Andy Khawaja
– CEO of Allied Wallet.
Because of their exposure to fraud, eWallets, prepaid solutions, and
direct debit are popular for online payments in Spain. These alternative
payment options suit their needs and protect shoppers and merchants
alike in their online shopping experience.
Services like SOFORT and Trustly
offer an instant bank transfer experience where users can issue payments
through their bank account while being assured that these companies are
protecting their transactions.
SOFORT alone processes more than 4 million monthly transactions with
more than 30,000 online merchants.
CaixaBankWallet
and iupay are eWallet services in which users can safely load their
eWallet or connect their eWallet to their bank account and safely spend
online with participating merchants or even in store with the respective
mobile applications.
CaixaBankWallet already has a 24% market share in Spain and iupay is
available to customers of BBVA, Banco Santander, Banco Popular, Banco
Sabadel, Bankia, CaixaBank, Caja Rural, and ING Direct by default.
Spain is projected to have over 30.5 million online shoppers by 2022,
creating an annual volume of €27.6 billion. Allied Wallet is proud to be
compatible with all of these new solutions to connect more users
globally and perpetuate the e-commerce growth in Spain.
About Allied Wallet:
Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by
introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online
merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI
compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet
provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online
transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005153/en/