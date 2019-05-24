Allied Wallet : Adds New Payment Gateway Features to Its Leading Dashboard

Allied Wallet, a leading provider of online payment processing offering
various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, recently
added new features to support the countless payment methods and business
types its NextGen
Payment Gateway now supports.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005037/en/
Allied Wallet's powerful NextGen Payment Gateway is available anywhere on-the-go. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Allied Wallet’s team is continually testing and innovating to determine
the tried and tested best practices for conversions. Almost on a weekly
basis, this payment services giant releases integrations with new global
payment options.
Some of their biggest integrations include WeChat
Pay, responsible for about 40% of online payments made by Chinese
shoppers. The market share of this payment type makes it absolutely
necessary to convert Chinese leads into buyers. Allied Wallet can also
accept China
UnionPay cards, the world’s largest card scheme.
“Almost half of the cards in circulation are China UnionPay cards. Over
100 million cards have been issued outside mainland China. It’s
absolutely necessary that your business can accept China UnionPay,” said Allied
Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja.
The ability to accept these payment methods is enhanced in Allied
Wallet’s NextGen Payment Gateway with features that help monetize
existing customer bases and increase Customer Lifetime Values (CLTV).
Keeping customers engaged can be an issue in today’s online environment.
Allied Wallet’s dashboard is offering new tools to view and export
helpful data, highlighting trends and making it easier to provide better
customer support and engagement.
Their leading dashboard tools are the driving force behind increasing
both in-country and cross-border sales. The platform strives to provide
the most advanced tools along with the most robust list of compatible alternative
payment options all in one powerful payment solution.
“Integrate Allied Wallet as your primary payment service or even try us
as a back-up, or secondary, payment option. We’re sure you’ll see why we
lead the industry in features and compatible payment options all over
the world,” Dr. Khawaja said.
About Allied Wallet:
Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by
introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online
merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI
compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet
provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online
transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.
