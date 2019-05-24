Log in
Allied Wallet : Adds New Payment Gateway Features to Its Leading Dashboard

05/24/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Allied Wallet, a leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, recently added new features to support the countless payment methods and business types its NextGen Payment Gateway now supports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005037/en/

Allied Wallet's powerful NextGen Payment Gateway is available anywhere on-the-go. (Graphic: Business ...

Allied Wallet's powerful NextGen Payment Gateway is available anywhere on-the-go. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet’s team is continually testing and innovating to determine the tried and tested best practices for conversions. Almost on a weekly basis, this payment services giant releases integrations with new global payment options.

Some of their biggest integrations include WeChat Pay, responsible for about 40% of online payments made by Chinese shoppers. The market share of this payment type makes it absolutely necessary to convert Chinese leads into buyers. Allied Wallet can also accept China UnionPay cards, the world’s largest card scheme.

“Almost half of the cards in circulation are China UnionPay cards. Over 100 million cards have been issued outside mainland China. It’s absolutely necessary that your business can accept China UnionPay,” said Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja.

The ability to accept these payment methods is enhanced in Allied Wallet’s NextGen Payment Gateway with features that help monetize existing customer bases and increase Customer Lifetime Values (CLTV).

Keeping customers engaged can be an issue in today’s online environment.

Allied Wallet’s dashboard is offering new tools to view and export helpful data, highlighting trends and making it easier to provide better customer support and engagement.

Their leading dashboard tools are the driving force behind increasing both in-country and cross-border sales. The platform strives to provide the most advanced tools along with the most robust list of compatible alternative payment options all in one powerful payment solution.

“Integrate Allied Wallet as your primary payment service or even try us as a back-up, or secondary, payment option. We’re sure you’ll see why we lead the industry in features and compatible payment options all over the world,” Dr. Khawaja said.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
