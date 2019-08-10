Log in
Allied Wallet : Africa Announces Integration with J2Store

08/10/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Allied Wallet Africa, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is pleased to announce a new integration with J2Store, a powerful, mobile-friendly Joomla shopping cart and e-commerce solution.

Allied Wallet Africa’s wide set of payment solutions are now integrated with J2Store to provide new opportunities for merchants all over the world.

Allied Wallet Africa’s international payment solutions enable online business owners to accept 164 currencies globally and receive payouts directly into their bank accounts.

With security measures beyond industry standards, Allied Wallet Africa protects online transactions for merchants and their customers, while reducing chargebacks and fraudulent transactions.

“We’re excited to add J2Store to our list of supported shopping carts,” said Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja.

“Allied Wallet Africa is doing all that we can to provide merchants with more options and functionality than they currently have available. The integration with J2Store will make a first-rate e-commerce solution available to even more users,” he added.

J2Store offers a powerful, responsive, and mobile-friendly e-commerce shopping cart solution with no overhead and a simple setup process.

The integration between Allied Wallet Africa and J2Store enables merchants to get their online store up and running with no setup fee in as little as 12 hours.

Allied Wallet Africa is excited to offer new opportunities to merchants with this new e-commerce shopping cart integration.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
