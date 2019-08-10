Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet : Africa Integrates with 3dcart to Support Global E-Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Allied Wallet Africa, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, recently announced an integration with 3dcart to provide a more comprehensive solution for merchants.

3dcart’s software enables users to build, adjust, and maintain an online store without any programming or HTML knowledge. 3dcart can be used in conjunction with Allied Wallet Africa to streamline business online and shares their mission to simplify online retail for their customers.

Allied Wallet Africa has taken note of the technical aspects involved with acquiring a payment solution and has taken steps to simplify the process. The service provider offers free integration upon the request of any prospective, online merchant for no additional charge; and amongst their varying initiatives, Allied Wallet Africa offers this free integration as another means to assist their merchants.

“We want our merchants to be successful. We want them to be profitable and we’ll do what we can to perpetuate their success,” said Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet Africa, “This partnership with 3dcart will simplify the process of starting an online business and we couldn’t be more excited for the things that are to come.”

Allied Wallet Africa and 3dcart’s solutions collectively boast decades of experience; and in many areas, they have exerted overlapping focus.

The integration of Allied Wallet Africa’s merchant services solutions with the 3dcart software will provide a smooth and seamless process and benefit business owners around the world.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aALLIED WALLET : Africa Integrates with 3dcart to Support Global E-Commerce
BU
05:48aNigeria naira weakens on falling oil prices, lower bond yields
RE
05:45aTelecom Giant Pushes Into Dangerous Areas
DJ
05:44aNATIONAL GRID : UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack
AQ
05:28aALIKO DANGOTE : Nigeria's huge Dangote oil refinery delayed until end of 2020
RE
05:26aJACOBS ENGINEERING : Environment Analyst's Latest Insight Report on UK Ecological Services
PU
05:08aIraq says Eni, BP deal doesn't mean Exxon excluded from southern mega-project
RE
04:01aTRAVEL ADVISORY : AirAsia flights to/from Eastern China affected by Typhoon Lekima
PU
03:01aCISCO : Consilium Launches Video Customer Experience Solution on Its 12th Anniversary
AQ
03:01aTOLL BROTHERS : Opens New, Fully-Decorated Model Home in The Hills at Parker
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : bid to build a solar-power empire founders
2BP PLC : Iraq says Eni, BP deal doesn't mean Exxon excluded from southern mega-project
3DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : EXCLUSIVE: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
4FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
5MTN GROUP LTD (ADR) : Telecom Giant Pushes Into Dangerous Areas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group