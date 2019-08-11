Log in
Allied Wallet : Africa Integrates with PrestaShop, Providing State-of-the-Art Payment Solutions

08/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Allied Wallet Africa, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, recently announced an integration with PrestaShop.

PrestaShop offers e-commerce management solutions in over 150 countries. PrestaShop is translated in 41 different languages, active in over 115,000 stores, and stands as one of the world’s best e-commerce, shopping cart solutions.

Merchants will enjoy a simple integration process that links more than 275 PrestaShop features with Allied Wallet Africa, enabling merchants to accept Visa, MasterCard, JCB, Discover, American Express, China UnionPay, Maestro, Diners Club, and much more.

Allied Wallet Africa’s award-winning gateway and PrestaShop’s award-winning application function together seamlessly, enabling any PrestaShop merchant to run a dependable online store that will service sales and perpetuate profitability.

PrestaShop users will find sales boosted while experiencing improved conversion rates with features like Allied Wallet Africa’s customizable fraud scrub technology and 24/7 customer support. Together, Allied Wallet Africa and PrestaShop will offer more opportunity to entrepreneurs all over the world.

Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet Africa, stated, “I am proud to partner with a company like PrestaShop. Together, we’ll offer merchants the top-of-the-line solution that they deserve.”

The Allied Wallet Africa and PrestaShop integration is sure to shape the future of e-commerce solutions by offering the tools of today while simplifying the tasks of tomorrow.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
