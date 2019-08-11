Log in
Allied Wallet : Africa Will Service X-Cart Users to Extend E-Commerce Reach

08/11/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Allied Wallet Africa, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, recently announced that they will be able to service X-Cart users to further aide global entrepreneurs.

This integration will serve to simplify e-commerce for merchants all around the world. With a custom, tested integration process, Allied Wallet Africa and X-Cart products will run seamlessly in synchrony.

X-Cart has a wide feature set that intuitively encourages shoppers to continue browsing before checking out, perpetuating more sales.

Allied Wallet Africa’s merchants will be able to keep track of their customers’ preferences, maximize their sales globally, and continue accepting Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, Diners Club, JCB, China UnionPay, Maestro, ACH payments, and 164 different currencies worldwide.

The Allied Wallet Africa and X-Cart integration offers online merchants a pair of innovative solutions with which they can profitably run their businesses. Allied Wallet Africa is very excited to announce this integration.

Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet Africa, stated, “I’m proud to say that the X-Cart integration with Allied Wallet Africa will form another great e-commerce solution for merchants worldwide.”

The Allied Wallet Africa and X-Cart integration will highlight some of the greatest benefits and the profitability of e-commerce. Merchants around the world will be able to open their online stores for business in as little as 12 hours with the swift and steady functionality that this integration now provides.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
