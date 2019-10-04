Log in
Allied Wallet : Featured in New York City's Times Square

10/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is featured on the iconic NASDAQ MarketSite screen in New York City’s Times Square.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005060/en/

Allied Wallet on NASDAQ's MarketSite screen in Times Square. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet on NASDAQ's MarketSite screen in Times Square. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet Africa has been making headlines on a weekly basis for the efforts they are putting forth to create new technological and entrepreneurial opportunities in Africa.

Allied Wallet Africa and Founder Andy Khawaja are featured on NASDAQ’s seven-story LED screen that typically features market quotes and financial news in Times Square.

Standing as one of the most powerful and iconic displays in America’s #1 tourist destination, Allied Wallet Africa is proudly recognized for their global contributions and efforts in Africa.

“We are creating a new cashless economy that Africa has never seen with secure digital payments. We’re very proud of what we have accomplished so far and are very excited for what is soon to come,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

Times Square sees over 41.9 million visitors annually. Allied Wallet is proud of the response they have already received and only expect this coverage in Times Square to give their brand and mission more exposure, creating even new opportunities for growth.

Read more about Allied Wallet Africa here.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
