Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet : Founder Andy Khawaja Becomes Boys Town Honorary Citizen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently awarded a certificate of Honorary Citizenship in Boys Town, Nebraska for his company’s contributions to the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005002/en/

Allied Wallet and its Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, are honored for support and contributions to Boys T ...

Allied Wallet and its Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, are honored for support and contributions to Boys Town. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet’s Founder has always led a dedicated effort that leveraged the company’s success to give back to communities all over the world. For over a decade now, they have supported organizations that made a positive impact helping children, animals, police officers, veterans, varying communities, and disaster relief.

“It’s important for us to give back,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…we provide an unparalleled e-commerce solution that promotes success and entrepreneurship, but I don’t think our responsibility ends there. We want to make a positive difference in communities all over the world and give people more opportunities to succeed.”

Some of Allied Wallet’s contributions go to support: the STAR Team for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, Action Innocence, United Service Organizations, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Boys Town is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to caring for children and families. It opened in 1917 as a center for youth in need of support. Today, Boys Town has nine sites across the United States that offer shelter and guidance for struggling children. They assist families, save children, and strengthen communities.

Boys Town, Nebraska was incorporated as a Nebraska municipality in 1936 and has its own police and fire departments, churches, and post office. The landmark village has about 400 boys and girls that live in the village and has been named one of the “100 Best Communities for Young People.”

Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet are proud of this certificate and recognition of their efforts and contributions to Boys Town.

“We hope to help Boys Town continue to make an impact with today’s youth and provide these young adults more opportunities for success and prosperity,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
BU
09:28a06/08/2019 &NDASH; 08 : 51Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information
PU
09:24aPG&E : Wins Ruling Allowing it to Pull Out of Power Contracts -- Update
DJ
09:13aBelmont Stakes Odds Released by US Racing
BU
09:04aJESCO : Three people rescued from Dubai supermarket fire
AQ
09:02aChina Wu Yi's Coloho Mall launches shopping festival
AQ
09:01aALLIED WALLET : Founder Andy Khawaja Becomes Boys Town Honorary Citizen
BU
09:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mammoth Energy Service, Inc. - TUSK
GL
08:54aPG&E : Wins Ruling Allowing it to Pull Out of Power Contracts
DJ
08:47aFOSUN TOURISM : in talks to buy Thomas Cook's tour operating business - Sky News
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Ibom Air makes maiden flight to Lagos
2VOLKSWAGEN : Auto Makers Raise Bets in China Despite Market Slowdown
3ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Credit Rating Gets Downgrade
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About