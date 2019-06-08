Allied Wallet : Founder Andy Khawaja Becomes Boys Town Honorary Citizen

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering
various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently awarded a
certificate of Honorary Citizenship in Boys Town, Nebraska for his
company’s contributions to the community.
Allied Wallet’s Founder has always led a dedicated effort that leveraged
the company’s success to give back to communities all over the world.
For over a decade now, they have supported organizations that made a
positive impact helping children, animals, police officers, veterans,
varying communities, and disaster relief.
“It’s important for us to give back,” said Dr.
Andy Khawaja, “…we provide an unparalleled e-commerce solution that
promotes success and entrepreneurship, but I don’t think our
responsibility ends there. We want to make a positive difference in
communities all over the world and give people more opportunities to
succeed.”
Some of Allied
Wallet’s contributions go to support: the STAR
Team for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, Action Innocence, United
Service Organizations, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School
All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP,
Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope
for Change International, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Boys
Town is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to caring for
children and families. It opened in 1917 as a center for youth in need
of support. Today, Boys Town has nine sites across the United States
that offer shelter and guidance for struggling children. They assist
families, save children, and strengthen communities.
Boys Town, Nebraska was incorporated as a Nebraska municipality in 1936
and has its own police and fire departments, churches, and post office.
The landmark village has about 400 boys and girls that live in the
village and has been named one of the “100 Best Communities for Young
People.”
Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet are proud of this certificate and
recognition of their efforts and contributions to Boys Town.
“We hope to help Boys Town continue to make an impact with today’s youth
and provide these young adults more opportunities for success and
prosperity,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.
