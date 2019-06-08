Allied Wallet : Founder Andy Khawaja Becomes Boys Town Honorary Citizen

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, was recently awarded a certificate of Honorary Citizenship in Boys Town, Nebraska for his company’s contributions to the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005002/en/

Allied Wallet and its Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, are honored for support and contributions to Boys Town. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet’s Founder has always led a dedicated effort that leveraged the company’s success to give back to communities all over the world. For over a decade now, they have supported organizations that made a positive impact helping children, animals, police officers, veterans, varying communities, and disaster relief.

“It’s important for us to give back,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja, “…we provide an unparalleled e-commerce solution that promotes success and entrepreneurship, but I don’t think our responsibility ends there. We want to make a positive difference in communities all over the world and give people more opportunities to succeed.”

Some of Allied Wallet’s contributions go to support: the STAR Team for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, Action Innocence, United Service Organizations, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Boys Town is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to caring for children and families. It opened in 1917 as a center for youth in need of support. Today, Boys Town has nine sites across the United States that offer shelter and guidance for struggling children. They assist families, save children, and strengthen communities.

Boys Town, Nebraska was incorporated as a Nebraska municipality in 1936 and has its own police and fire departments, churches, and post office. The landmark village has about 400 boys and girls that live in the village and has been named one of the “100 Best Communities for Young People.”

Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet are proud of this certificate and recognition of their efforts and contributions to Boys Town.

“We hope to help Boys Town continue to make an impact with today’s youth and provide these young adults more opportunities for success and prosperity,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005002/en/