Allied Wallet Inc : Opens New Office in Thailand

Allied Wallet Inc, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently opened a new office in Bangkok, Thailand to support the overwhelming demand for online payment services.

Allied Wallet has shown tremendous growth over the years, extending their payment platform across borders and enabling users to accept countless alternative payment options in every continent.

According to export.gov, “The value of Thai e-commerce grew 14% in 2018, reaching $102.13 million, and growth is expected to hit 20% this year.”

The quality and reliability of e-commerce services in the region is increasing, and the government is helping to perpetuate that success with their “Thailand 4.0” policy which allocates a budget to construct a broadband network for all of the villages across the country.

Export.gov also reports that Thailand is the second largest e-commerce market in Southeast Asia and is expected to grow 22% annually until 2020.

Allied Wallet and its new office in Bangkok are supporting the e-commerce growth in the region and are enabling businesses to accept preferred payment options in Thailand such as: PAYSBUY, 123, TrueMoney, and Easy2Pay.

While PAYSBUY and 123 are more cash-based, bank transfer type payment options, TrueMoney and Easy2Pay are more e-wallet type payment options.

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Inc said, “We are excited and eager to open this new office in Bangkok to support Southeast Asian e-commerce.”

He added, “By connecting users and providing support for more payment options, we plan to increase the connectivity between businesses and consumers in the region.”

