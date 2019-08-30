Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet Inc : Opens New Office in Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Allied Wallet Inc, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently opened a new office in Bangkok, Thailand to support the overwhelming demand for online payment services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005019/en/

Allied Wallet Inc opens new office in Thailand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet Inc opens new office in Thailand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet has shown tremendous growth over the years, extending their payment platform across borders and enabling users to accept countless alternative payment options in every continent.

According to export.gov, “The value of Thai e-commerce grew 14% in 2018, reaching $102.13 million, and growth is expected to hit 20% this year.”

The quality and reliability of e-commerce services in the region is increasing, and the government is helping to perpetuate that success with their “Thailand 4.0” policy which allocates a budget to construct a broadband network for all of the villages across the country.

Export.gov also reports that Thailand is the second largest e-commerce market in Southeast Asia and is expected to grow 22% annually until 2020.

Allied Wallet and its new office in Bangkok are supporting the e-commerce growth in the region and are enabling businesses to accept preferred payment options in Thailand such as: PAYSBUY, 123, TrueMoney, and Easy2Pay.

While PAYSBUY and 123 are more cash-based, bank transfer type payment options, TrueMoney and Easy2Pay are more e-wallet type payment options.

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Inc said, “We are excited and eager to open this new office in Bangkok to support Southeast Asian e-commerce.”

He added, “By connecting users and providing support for more payment options, we plan to increase the connectivity between businesses and consumers in the region.”

About Allied Wallet Inc:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aIHH HEALTHCARE BHD : 2Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
06:27aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : No, Adolescents Don't Account for Half of New HIV Infections in Kenya
AQ
06:25aHong Kong retail sales drop by steepest in 3-1/2 years amid protests
RE
06:25aMEGGITT : Director Declaration
PU
06:25aSHENG YUAN : Announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code end of offer period and resumption of trading
PU
06:25aJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF SHARE ISSUANCES BY CSMALL IN RELATION TO (1) ISSUE OF NEW SHARES BY CSMALL UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE : (a) issuance of new shares to participants of new employee share scheme (b) subscription by a strategic investor, mr. yao runxiong (2) discloseable transaction of china silver in relation to deemed disposal of approximately 7.07% interest in csmall
PU
06:25aAAC HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aAZBIL : Announces “Health and Well-being Declaration ” To Further Advance Health and Productivity Management - Making Workplaces and Employees Healthy, Happy, and Lively -
PU
06:21aCHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
06:21aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of aircraft
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
2DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares up on reports of watered down Berlin rent cap
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain as trade dispute rhetoric eases
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
5BETER BED HOLDING NV : Half-year results 2019 Beter Bed Holding N.V.; Solid sales continued operations, exit o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group