Allied Wallet : Increases Projected Growth in Indonesia with New Capabilities

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online
payment processing, recently increased its offering in Indonesia
with several new payment options to support its internet connectivity
and e-commerce growth.
Allied Wallet enables new payment methods in Indonesia including: Alfamart, CIMB Clicks, Indomaret, and Mandiri Clickpay. (Photo: Business Wire)
E-commerce has shown tremendous growth over the past few years and now
boasts of about 31.65 million users. By 2022, this number is projected
to almost double to 54.05 million.
These users spend 3-5 hours a day online on average, and with the help
of new government initiatives, internet connectivity and e-commerce are
both expected to grow immensely.
Allied Wallet is doing its part to perpetuate this growth by connecting
the most preferred payment methods with its global payment service.
By connecting payment options like Alfamart, CIMB Clicks, Indomaret, and
Mandiri Clickpay, Indonesian consumers will have more access to goods
and services in and out of Indonesia. Business owners will also be able
to expand their businesses by integrating Allied Wallet, enabling them
to accept more payments in Indonesia and abroad.
Indonesians commonly shop beyond their borders, with many of their
preferred goods coming from China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South
Korea. Fashion is their leading category, then toys and hobby goods.
“We want to help Indonesians become more connected online. We want to
include them in the e-commerce revolution and the era of digital
payments,” says Allied Wallet CEO
Andy Khawaja, “…as Indonesia becomes more connected online, they
will grow even further as a country and flourish as an economy.”
Alfamart
and Indomaret
provide Indonesians with an opportunity to pay for their preferred
online goods and services in stores with cash, while Mandiri Clickpay
and CIMB
Clicks allow for bank transfer payments.
Since only about 2% of Indonesians have credit cards, these payment
options are necessary and in high demand in Indonesia as e-commerce
expands.
Allied Wallet is proud to service these payments and promote growth in
the region.
