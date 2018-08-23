Log in
Allied Wallet : Pushes New Point of Sale Product on Sunset Boulevard Billboards

08/23/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, recently released a large advertising campaign on Los Angeles’ famous ‘Sunset Boulevard’ just steps from its Los Angeles office to promote its new state-of-the-art point of sale solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005074/en/

Allied Wallet billboard in Sunset Plaza - Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the heart of the world famous “Sunset Plaza,” Allied Wallet has leased two sleek billboards to spread the word on its ‘SWIPE’ solution that allows users to accept payments with a simpler, smaller, chip-enabled device.

With Allied Wallet’s SWIPE app and their plug-and-play device, anyone can become a business owner and accept payments on their phone – whether you have a brick and mortar storefront or you have a home business accepting credit or debit cards could not be simpler.

“In a world that has completely adopted digital payments, we are bringing a new product to the market that more securely protects millions of business owners and consumers alike,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja – CEO of Allied Wallet, “… our new credit card terminal can be used by brick and mortar stores like restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels, but we also have a solution for home business owners. All you have to do is download our app and plug in our device and you’re in business.”

Allied Wallet has taken the most popular and innovative payment methods and services and combined them into one all-inclusive service. From billion-dollar enterprises to family-owned restaurants and even small independent clothing companies, Allied Wallet makes it simpler for all businesses to accept payments anytime and anywhere and also allows them more scalability.

Allied Wallet executives have stated that their new boulevard billboards are already driving massive exposure for this new product, and they look forward to providing the best point-of-sale services possible for businesses in the United States and Europe with a focus on major metropolitan cities including: Los Angeles, New York City, London, and Frankfurt.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for merchants, enabling them to accept global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize transactions for businesses like restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and car rental companies. For more information, please visit www.alliedwallet.com.


© Business Wire 2018
