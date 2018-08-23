Allied Wallet : Pushes New Point of Sale Product on Sunset Boulevard Billboards

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online
payment processing, multi-currency merchant
services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, recently
released a large advertising campaign on Los Angeles’ famous ‘Sunset
Boulevard’ just steps from its Los Angeles office to promote its new
state-of-the-art point of sale solution.
Allied Wallet billboard in Sunset Plaza - Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
In the heart of the world famous “Sunset Plaza,” Allied Wallet has
leased two sleek billboards to spread the word on its ‘SWIPE’
solution that allows users to accept payments with a simpler, smaller,
chip-enabled device.
With Allied Wallet’s SWIPE app and their plug-and-play device, anyone
can become a business owner and accept payments on their phone – whether
you have a brick and mortar storefront or you have a home business
accepting credit or debit cards could not be simpler.
“In a world that has completely adopted digital payments, we are
bringing a new product to the market that more securely protects
millions of business owners and consumers alike,” said Dr. Andy Khawaja
– CEO of Allied Wallet, “… our new credit card terminal can be used by
brick and mortar stores like restaurants, supermarkets, and hotels, but
we also have a solution for home business owners. All you have to do is
download our app and plug in our device and you’re in business.”
Allied Wallet has taken the most popular and innovative payment methods
and services and combined them into one all-inclusive service. From
billion-dollar enterprises to family-owned restaurants and even small
independent clothing companies, Allied Wallet makes it simpler for all
businesses to accept payments anytime and anywhere and also allows them
more scalability.
Allied Wallet executives have stated that their new boulevard billboards
are already driving massive exposure for this new product, and they look
forward to providing the best point-of-sale services possible for
businesses in the United States and Europe with a focus on major
metropolitan cities including: Los Angeles, New York City, London, and
Frankfurt.
About Allied Wallet:
Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by
introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for
merchants, enabling them to accept global payments. With PCI compliant
merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a
state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize transactions for businesses
like restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and car rental companies. For
more information, please visit www.alliedwallet.com.
