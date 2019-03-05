Log in
Allied Wallet : Recognized for Its Innovative Payment Processing Solutions

03/05/2019 | 06:01am EST

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was awarded with a certificate as one of the “10 Fastest Growing Payment Solution Providers” by APAC Business Headlines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005031/en/

APAC Business Headlines awarded Allied Wallet with a certificate, commending them on their growth as ...

APAC Business Headlines awarded Allied Wallet with a certificate, commending them on their growth as a payment solution provider. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet still continues to grow and innovate the payment industry after over a decade in business. For more than ten years now, the online payment processing company has led the payment industry in new features, functionality, and security.

“We’re constantly looking to advance payment technology at Allied Wallet,” says CEO Andy Khawaja, “…we have seen our products create opportunities for so many around the world, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Allied Wallet has released new products and compatibilities almost on a weekly basis, integrating new payment methods in new countries.

“We want to help people succeed all over the world and also improve e-commerce for everyone. With each country that we expand our product offering in, we’re connecting more businesses to more consumers, and we love that,” Dr. Andy Khawaja added.

APAC Business Headlines is a popular Asian-Pacific publication sharing advice, experiences, and ideas relating to technology and innovation.

APAC awarded Allied Wallet with a certificate, commending them on their growth as a payment solution provider by putting them on their top ten list of “companies that are delivering innovative payment processing solutions for companies of all sizes.”

Allied Wallet proudly accepted this certificate and their recognition as a leading payment solution provider in the Asian-Pacific region.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
