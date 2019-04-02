Log in
Allied Wallet : Services New Users in Peru's Quickly Growing E-Commerce Environment

04/02/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, is now compatible with several new, alternative payment options to support users in Peru – Latin America’s 5th fastest growing e-commerce market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005307/en/

Allied Wallet adds new online payment options in Peru. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet adds new online payment options in Peru. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2011, the Peruvian government drafted an ambitious plan to expand broadband connectivity. Peru is now the country with the highest internet user growth in the region.

96% of Peruvians online have made an online purchase, and e-commerce business in the region has grown 198% in the last two years.

Allied Wallet recognized that users in the region required certain payment options that cater to their unique needs. Only 12% of Peruvians have a credit card and 29% have a bank account. Needless to say, more cash-based options were necessary to expand e-commerce.

Allied Wallet is now compatible with Safetypay, Pago Efectivo, Sencillito, MercadoPago, and Astropay Card.

“Peru has one of the fastest growing e-commerce environments and we want to help support that. We want to help introduce more business owners to the online environment and enable Peruvians to access more goods and products,” said CEO Andy Khawaja, “…these cash based payment methods will allow for more connectivity amongst Peruvian buyers and sellers.”

Cash based payment methods typically allow the customer to generate a print document of their purchase upon checkout. The customer can take this to a local branch and make their cash payment for their goods or service.

Pago Efectivo has over 40,000 payment locations in Peru. MercadoPago processed over 25.4 million transactions in 2015.

The e-commerce market in Peru is expected to grow 8.2% each year, and Allied Wallet hopes to help Peru surpass these expectations with the compatibility of these new alternative payment options and more.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
