Allied Wallet : Services New Users in Peru's Quickly Growing E-Commerce Environment

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online
payment processing, is now compatible with several new, alternative
payment options to support users in Peru – Latin America’s 5th
fastest growing e-commerce market.
In 2011, the Peruvian government drafted an ambitious plan to expand
broadband connectivity. Peru is now the country with the highest
internet user growth in the region.
96% of Peruvians online have made an online purchase, and e-commerce
business in the region has grown 198% in the last two years.
Allied Wallet recognized that users in the region required certain
payment options that cater to their unique needs. Only 12% of Peruvians
have a credit card and 29% have a bank account. Needless to say, more
cash-based options were necessary to expand e-commerce.
Allied Wallet is now compatible with Safetypay,
Pago Efectivo, Sencillito,
MercadoPago, and Astropay
Card.
“Peru has one of the fastest growing e-commerce environments and we want
to help support that. We want to help introduce more business owners to
the online environment and enable Peruvians to access more goods and
products,” said CEO
Andy Khawaja, “…these cash based payment methods will allow for more
connectivity amongst Peruvian buyers and sellers.”
Cash based payment methods typically allow the customer to generate a
print document of their purchase upon checkout. The customer can take
this to a local branch and make their cash payment for their goods or
service.
Pago
Efectivo has over 40,000 payment locations in Peru. MercadoPago
processed over 25.4 million transactions in 2015.
The e-commerce market in Peru is expected to grow 8.2% each year, and
Allied Wallet hopes to help Peru surpass these expectations with the
compatibility of these new alternative payment options and more.
