Allied Wallet : Supports World Travelers with New eWallet Features

05/28/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Allied Wallet, a leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, is seeing widespread, global success with their new eWallet solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005209/en/

Allied Wallet adds new payment capabilities for its "on-the-go" users. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet has been facilitating payments online for over a decade. But in recent years, they have innovated the payment industry and expanded their offering to create a greater connection amongst citizens of the world.

Allied Wallet’s eWallet solution is providing people with a travel-friendly, payment solution. By linking an Allied Wallet prepaid debit card to their eWallet, users can spend freely abroad without worrying about costly exchange rates and the hefty fees that are typically involved.

Travelers will often accrue a long list of currency conversion fees including an initial fee from their home bank on top of the exchange fee, a local ATM fee, and sometimes even a bad conversion fee from their home bank.

Allied Wallet’s eWallet solution did away with all the costly fees and allows users the ability to shop and spend in stores and online without accruing fees and additional charges. Allied Wallet eWallet users will see their money exchanged at the current interbank exchange rate.

Allied Wallet is experiencing a surge in adoption of this new feature. By simply creating an account online, users can get an eWallet account and an Allied Wallet Prepaid Card that they can shop with in stores or online.

Users have the option of selecting an Allied Wallet MasterCard, China UnionPay card, a Visa Card, or all three linked to their account.

Additionally, users are appreciating the security measures in place to protect their card and their account as they travel. As the financial technology and payment industries continue to grow, companies like Allied Wallet are working to simultaneously protect and advance the industries.

Allied Wallet welcomes all new users to try its eWallet solution, complete with all of Allied Wallet’s state-of-the-art security and leading features.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
