Allied Wallet : Wins 2018 M&A Award For Best Platform

Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, recently won the M&A Award for ‘Best Transactions Processing Platform’ for 2018.

Allied Wallet Wins 'Best Transactions Processing Platform 2018' in M&A Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet has been recognized all over the world for their payment processing platform and their ability to consolidate so many varying payment solutions into one all-inclusive offering.

This month, they are being recognized by Acquisition International’s M&A Awards. The M&A Awards have been running for 7 consecutive years and focus on the outstanding efforts and achievements of all those involved in important deals that change the fate of businesses, industries, and even entire countries.

At the foundation of every business is the way they accept payments, the security behind it, and how much they pay to be able to accept their payments. As a business owner, it’s in evitable that you’ll have to make a decision on your payment solution and it will affect your business in the long term.

“We’re proud to offer a solution that has helped so many startups and enterprises alike all over the world,” said CEO Andy Khawaja, “…there are so many ways that customers want to pay today. At Allied Wallet, we accept virtually all of them. It’s simpler this way – it’s a better way.”

Allied Wallet proudly accepted the M&A Award for ‘Best Transactions Processing Platform’ and will continue to optimize to continually provide the world’s leading payment services.

