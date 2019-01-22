Log in
Allied Wallet : and CEO Andy Khawaja Featured on APAC Business Headlines Cover

01/22/2019

Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet - a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was featured on the cover of APAC Business Headlines in an article entitled, “Meet the Future of the Payment.”

Dr. Andy Khawaja on the cover of APAC Business Headlines magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)

APAC Business Headlines is a knowledge platform for industry leaders and professionals to share their experiences, ideas, and advice with others. With an emphasis on technology, APAC Business Headlines has emphasized how much the payment industry has become a global hub for innovation.

In this month’s issue, they feature Allied Wallet and its founder and key innovator, Dr. Andy Khawaja.

Dr. Khawaja gives an inside look into Allied Wallet and how it has become so successful. He puts a large emphasis on why the Asian market is so important to e-commerce and its growth.

APAC Business Headlines states that Khawaja puts his “customers at the heart of operations,” and Khawaja stands by this 100%. Further, Allied Wallet feels strongly about its corporate social responsibility efforts, “…making the world a better place and supporting organizations that serve children, animals, police officers, and humanitarian relief.”

From its humble beginnings, Allied Wallet has always demonstrated a philanthropic effort.

APAC Business Headlines added, “Allied Wallet is a leading payment solution provider that continues to outperform all its competitors with its ability to provide best-in-class payment solutions.”

In response, Dr. Andy Khawaja said, “We’re proud to be recognized by APAC for not only our solutions, but our contributions to society. We’re proud of what we do and the services we provide. Thank you.”

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


