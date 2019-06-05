Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Allied Wallet : is Helping Saudi Arabia Diversify Their Economy with E-Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is servicing more users in Saudi Arabia, e-commerce’s 7th fastest growing country, by accepting more preferred payment options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005172/en/

Allied Wallet is now compatible with several preferred payment options in Saudi Arabia. (Pictured: K ...

Allied Wallet is now compatible with several preferred payment options in Saudi Arabia. (Pictured: Kingdom Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

As e-commerce continues to grow, more countries are finding opportunity in it not only for their citizens and potential business owners, but for their economy as a whole.

While Saudi Arabia’s economy has been heavily dependent on oil, they are finding new ways to diversify their economy according to Value Walk’s article, “Top 10 Fastest Growing Ecommerce Markets in the World.”

Its e-commerce sector is growing at a 32% annual rate, and they are expected to have over 19 million online shoppers by 2022.

About 64% of Saudi Arabia’s 32.28 million population shop online and the average user spends about 3 hours and 25 minutes on the internet every day.

“The people of Saudi Arabia want to shop online. They crave fashion goods, electronics, and media. We want to give them a better ability to purchase these things,” said Allied Wallet Founder Andy Khawaja.

He added, “…beyond that, we want to give them a better ability to generate their own income and become business owners by bringing their goods, services, and products online. This is why we’re working hard to make sure their preferred payment options are supported.”

Allied Wallet’s payment services are now compatible with SADAD, OneCard, and CashU.

They hope that, along with the support of Saudi Arabian growth programs and new regulations, they will be able to help Saudi Arabia continue this trending growth and make them less dependent on oil for a thriving economy.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aSHOPRITE : Wiese stays active at Shoprite
AQ
05:23aSHOPRITE : 7 things you need to know today
AQ
05:23aMTN : wants to reduce huge fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities
AQ
05:20aRHOVAC AB : receives approval to start clinical phase IIb study in Denmark
AQ
05:19aSHOPRITE : Wiese stays active at Shoprite
AQ
05:19aMTN : wants to reduce huge fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities
AQ
05:18aMTN : wants to reduce huge fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities
AQ
05:18aSHOPRITE : Wiese stays active at Shoprite
AQ
05:18aPA SHUN PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
05:18aCHINA EVER GRAND FINANCIAL LEASING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended may 31, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. stocks rise, Russia supply comments
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About