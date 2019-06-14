Allied Wallet : is Supporting Education with Recurring Scholarship Contest

Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is continuing their Scholarship Contest program to promote the importance of education around the world.

As a leading FinTech company, Allied Wallet and its Founder, Dr. Andy Khawaja, have always leveraged their success to give back to local communities. In addition to promoting and supporting entrepreneurship globally with their “leading” payment services, the company also supports countless charitable efforts.

Some of Allied Wallet’s contributions go to support: the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, STAR Team for the Children, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Allied Wallet is currently accepting submissions for a scholarship opportunity to help winners ease some of the financial burden a college education sometimes involves. Education tools like textbooks alone can amount to hundreds of dollars in just a single semester.

They welcome submissions in the form of a 2,000-word essay answering the following questions:

How do you think e-commerce will affect the global economy within the next ten years? Do you think that e-commerce has given more or less emphasis and importance to higher education as it relates to fiscal success and stability?

This round of submissions ends on August 31st, 2019. Contestants must submit their essays via e-mail to scholarship@alliedwallet.com. The winner of this round will receive a $1,000 scholarship check.

“We value the importance of higher education and growth. A foundation of education can further success exponentially even in entrepreneurship. I believe that we can all achieve our goals through hard work. Education and training supports our hard work and helps us reach our dreams,” said Dr. Khawaja.

Allied Wallet plans to continue offering this Scholarship Contest as a recurring program to support students worldwide.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

