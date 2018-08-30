Log in
Allies for STEM: Engineering.com & Students Offering Support partner to help STEM youth support a more equitable world

08/30/2018 | 09:32pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Students Offering Support (SOS) & engineering.com announce the launch of their collaboration to support STEM youth through peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, and student leadership. Through cross-promotion of engineering.com's ProjectBoard platform and SOS on-campus programs, we'll be empowering students to elevate their educational experiences in STEM fields.

Fig.1: ProjectBoard’s Homepage. A great place to explore, discover and contribute to projects created by the community. (CNW Group/engineering.com)

Engineering.com's ProjectBoard is the online community and app for STEM minds to share ideas, take action and solve problems, big and small. For students, ProjectBoard offers them a fun and exciting way to share, discover, and collaborate on their school projects. They can also explore and engage with projects created by their peers and STEM practitioners. 

SOS' Exam Aid programs provide student-led, peer-to-peer academic support at +25 campuses across Canada, assisting over 100,000 students. The organization also works with an international network of NGOs focused on improving global access to education.

James Arron, Executive Director, SOS commented, "Students Offering Support is pleased to work with engineering.com and STEM leaders at campuses across Canada to support peer-to-peer learning, collaboration, and student leadership. Working with Project Board, we have a chance to increase that impact even further by extending collaboration online!"

"Engineering.com shares SOS' passion for mobilizing student volunteers to support a more equitable world," said Renata Vaccaro, Managing Director and VP of Technology, engineering.com. "We're excited to connect our online STEM community with SOS on-campus programs to provide additional opportunities for collaboration."

About engineering.com

Engineering.com is focused on fostering the engineering minds of tomorrow. We have launched ProjectBoard, the free idea sharing platform, a community to take action and solve problems big and small. Click here to download App

About Students Offering Support (SOS)

Students Offering Support (SOS) empowers youth through holistic educational opportunities to become leaders in their local and global community. Each year, over 1000 volunteers from +25 student-run Chapters coordinate social enterprises on their campus delivering peer-to-peer tutoring services, coordinating textbook drives, and more! The funds raised from these programs go towards a global network of NGO partners focused on access to education. Since 2004, SOS has raised over $2.5 million dollars for +225 global education projects while supporting over 250,000 students at home and abroad. SOS is a nationally registered charity (#81495 0416 RR 0001). Please visit www.studentsofferingsupport.ca to learn more about us and our programs!

engineering.com (CNW Group/engineering.com)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allies-for-stem-engineeringcom--students-offering-support-partner-to-help-stem-youth-support-a-more-equitable-world-300705073.html

SOURCE engineering.com


© PRNewswire 2018
