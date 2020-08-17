Allies in innovation and wellness, Flow Water partners with JUICEWORKS and Predictmedix to implement COVID-19 Safe Entry Solutions at their Aurora plant

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s first sustainably-sourced-and-packaged alkaline spring water company, Flow Water (Flow), continues to pioneer and lead the way in the health and wellness arena. They recently partnered with award-winning fabricator JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS (JUICEWORKS) as Ontario’s first organization, (outside of traditional healthcare) to implement Safe Entry Solutions, powered by medical healthcare technology and artificial intelligence leader PREDICTMEDIX INC. (CSE:PMED, OTCQB:PMEDF). Juiceworks’ COVID-19 Safe Entry Solutions are powered by Predictmedix COVID-19 mass screening AI technology. Designed by infectious disease experts, along with a leading-edge AI team, this patent-pending solution uses artificial intelligence to analyze COVID-19 associated symptoms to screen for potentially symptomatic individuals, providing results in seconds.



Founded by serial entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow has grown exponentially since its inception in 2015 with facilities in both Canada and the USA. The Aurora plant is an ideal candidate for a beta site for COVID-19 Safe Entry Solutions.

Wellness and social responsibility are hallmarks of the Flow brand, making this emerging technology a welcome enhancement to their existing robust COVID-19 policies. An industry frontrunner, Flow has been diligent in ensuring they are continually embracing new and innovative ways to keep every member of the Flow family healthy and safe, and thereby contribute to the greater health and safety of their communities.

“Flow is an essential business providing high-quality products that help people maintain their wellness and positivity during these difficult times. The effects of even one case of Coronavirus at a production facility could significantly impact our ability to meet our customers’ needs and harm our amazing workforce, and I have a responsibility to do everything I can to prevent that. Having Safe Entry’s technology here may provide an extra layer of safety for the Flow family and ultimately our communities, and we’re glad to be able to pilot this technology here in our flagship facility.” says Reichenbach.

“Flow’s passionate approach to health and wellness is perfectly aligned with the Safe Entry value proposition. Our goal is to help organizations throughout North America welcome their staff each day with peace of mind, knowing they are doing everything in their power to keep them safe.” says Auger.

“Predictmedix and Juiceworks are working together towards turning workplaces into a safer environment during the current pandemic and the team at Flow shares the same vision in keeping their workplaces safe for employees and guests.” says Dr. Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix Inc.



About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo’s small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums, and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com.

About Flow®

Flow is one of the fastest growing premium water brands in North America, offering naturally alkaline spring water in a range of flavors. Flow was founded in 2015 and is a B-Corp Certified company. Founded by serial entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow was introduced on the principal that naturally sourced spring water is one of the best forms of hydration. All Flow beverages are mindfully sourced from protected springs. Flow is packaged in a Tetra-Pak paper carton made from +/-75 percent renewable resources.

Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. The Flow brand is available at over 20,000 retailers across the United States, Canada, and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Planet Organic. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com, or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious diseases such as influenza and coronaviruses (COVID-19). Our current partners along with advisory board members have played a key role in gathering data pertaining to COVID-19, which has allowed us to develop a predictive mass screening tool for COVID-19. The technology is for mass screening and is to be used to predict and identify individuals who have the highest likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com.

