Allison+Partners : Acquires OneChocolate Communications to Strengthen Global Presence

Allison+Partners today announced it has acquired OneChocolate
Communications, an award-winning PR and digital agency. Headquartered in
London, OneChocolate has offices in Munich and San Francisco, as well as
its own EMEA partner network, embrace. Jill Coomber has been appointed
as managing director of the agency’s Consumer practice in Europe. Sue
Grant will serve as managing director of Allison+Partners’ Technology
practice in Europe, and both will join the agency’s European management
team.
“Sue and Jill have built a distinguished international agency that has
prospered for over 25 years independently. There are synergies across
the board with Allison+Partners – their approach to storytelling,
digital expertise, focus on measurement and philosophy on creating a
collaborative and supportive culture couldn’t align anymore perfectly
with ours,” said Scott Allison, Global CEO of Allison+Partners. “As we
continue to expand our operation in London and throughout Europe, we’re
proud to welcome OneChocolate to the A+P family, and excited to offer
our global network and capabilities to add opportunity and value to its
clients and staff.”
Founded by Coomber and Grant in 1992, the agency has more than 40
employees in Europe and North America and a client roster that spans
consumer, B2B and technology sectors. The agency has consistently won
many of the industry’s top awards over the years, including the 2017
Holmes SABRE for “Best Use of Sponsorship” in EMEA and the Masters of
Marketing’s “Best Content.” Both founders have also been finalists for
PRCA UK’s “Consultancy Head of the Year.”
“We’re excited to combine forces with Allison+Partners, as we couldn’t
wish for a team that is more closely aligned with the OneChocolate ethos
and ways of doing business,” said Coomber. “We are also proud to join an
ambitious global company looking to extend its reach in Europe and
beyond. The opportunities at both the local and international levels are
exactly what we were looking for.”
“We’ve come a long way in 26 years and built an award-winning
international agency, but we were looking for new challenges and
opportunities,” added Grant. “We’ve found that in Allison+Partners. Not
only do we share the same ambitions, but we also conduct business in the
same super-charged, integrated environment for our clients and teams.
Exciting times are ahead.”
Coomber has earned a reputation for consistently delivering creative,
results-focused marketing and communications strategies that drive brand
awareness, engagement and sales. She has spearheaded many
internationally successful and award-winning campaigns for brands such
as Disney, Capcom, Nokia, Panasonic, Playmobil, Suunto, Hello Kitty and
Coca Cola Enterprises.
Grant has more than 30 years of marketing communications experience,
specializing in the B2B technology sector. She has created and
implemented communications campaigns for many of the industry’s market
leading and emerging brands, most recently Avnet, Sierra Wireless,
ShoreTel, Ruckus, Ooyala and, New Relic.
About Allison+Partners
Allison+Partners, an MDC
Partners company, is a global marketing and communications agency
driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The
firm was named The Holmes Report’s 2018 “Best Agency to Work For,”
PRWeek’s 2017 “Best Place to Work,” The Holmes Report’s 2017 “Digital
Agency of the Year,” The Holmes Report’s 2016 “Asia Pacific Corporate
Consultancy of the Year,” PRWeek’s 2015 “Midsize Agency of the Year” and
In2 SABRE’s 2015 “Most Innovative Agency.” Allison+Partners has 29
offices worldwide and is organized around six practices: Consumer
Marketing, Corporate, Global China, Healthcare, Public Affairs and
Technology. All Told, which combines research, content, creative,
digital and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these
practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. The agency
also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through
MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications
network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For
more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.
