Allison+Partners : Acquires OneChocolate Communications to Strengthen Global Presence

Allison+Partners today announced it has acquired OneChocolate Communications, an award-winning PR and digital agency. Headquartered in London, OneChocolate has offices in Munich and San Francisco, as well as its own EMEA partner network, embrace. Jill Coomber has been appointed as managing director of the agency’s Consumer practice in Europe. Sue Grant will serve as managing director of Allison+Partners’ Technology practice in Europe, and both will join the agency’s European management team.

“Sue and Jill have built a distinguished international agency that has prospered for over 25 years independently. There are synergies across the board with Allison+Partners – their approach to storytelling, digital expertise, focus on measurement and philosophy on creating a collaborative and supportive culture couldn’t align anymore perfectly with ours,” said Scott Allison, Global CEO of Allison+Partners. “As we continue to expand our operation in London and throughout Europe, we’re proud to welcome OneChocolate to the A+P family, and excited to offer our global network and capabilities to add opportunity and value to its clients and staff.”

Founded by Coomber and Grant in 1992, the agency has more than 40 employees in Europe and North America and a client roster that spans consumer, B2B and technology sectors. The agency has consistently won many of the industry’s top awards over the years, including the 2017 Holmes SABRE for “Best Use of Sponsorship” in EMEA and the Masters of Marketing’s “Best Content.” Both founders have also been finalists for PRCA UK’s “Consultancy Head of the Year.”

“We’re excited to combine forces with Allison+Partners, as we couldn’t wish for a team that is more closely aligned with the OneChocolate ethos and ways of doing business,” said Coomber. “We are also proud to join an ambitious global company looking to extend its reach in Europe and beyond. The opportunities at both the local and international levels are exactly what we were looking for.”

“We’ve come a long way in 26 years and built an award-winning international agency, but we were looking for new challenges and opportunities,” added Grant. “We’ve found that in Allison+Partners. Not only do we share the same ambitions, but we also conduct business in the same super-charged, integrated environment for our clients and teams. Exciting times are ahead.”

Coomber has earned a reputation for consistently delivering creative, results-focused marketing and communications strategies that drive brand awareness, engagement and sales. She has spearheaded many internationally successful and award-winning campaigns for brands such as Disney, Capcom, Nokia, Panasonic, Playmobil, Suunto, Hello Kitty and Coca Cola Enterprises.

Grant has more than 30 years of marketing communications experience, specializing in the B2B technology sector. She has created and implemented communications campaigns for many of the industry’s market leading and emerging brands, most recently Avnet, Sierra Wireless, ShoreTel, Ruckus, Ooyala and, New Relic.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners, an MDC Partners company, is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named The Holmes Report’s 2018 “Best Agency to Work For,” PRWeek’s 2017 “Best Place to Work,” The Holmes Report’s 2017 “Digital Agency of the Year,” The Holmes Report’s 2016 “Asia Pacific Corporate Consultancy of the Year,” PRWeek’s 2015 “Midsize Agency of the Year” and In2 SABRE’s 2015 “Most Innovative Agency.” Allison+Partners has 29 offices worldwide and is organized around six practices: Consumer Marketing, Corporate, Global China, Healthcare, Public Affairs and Technology. All Told, which combines research, content, creative, digital and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. The agency also has a network and deep affiliations with firms worldwide through MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA), a progressive marketing and communications network, championing the most innovative entrepreneurial talent. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.

