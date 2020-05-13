Allocation of new identification codes to financial entities—credit card companies.

Participants in the financial system in Israel are identified by an identification code that is unique to each entity (currently known as a 'bank code'), which is comprised of two characters. In order for a financial entity to be able to operate in the various payment systems and provide account numbers to its customers, it must be identified in all those systems in the economy.

Further to the Bank of Israel's announcement on the completion of the policy and process of allocating identification codes to payment service providers, the Bank of Israel has approved the following financial entities to receive an identification code in the Israeli payment systems, and is now publishing the allocated code numbers as listed below:

The identification code number allocated to Israel Credit Cards Ltd. (CAL) is 07.

The identification code number allocated to Max It Finance Ltd. is 01.

The identification code number allocated to Isracard Ltd.is 05.​