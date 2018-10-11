Log in
Allogene Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

10/11/2018 | 01:45am CEST

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T(AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Allogene Therapeutics from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $324.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 11, 2018 under the symbol "ALLO." The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or
  • Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or
  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or via telephone: 1-877-547-6340, or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 10, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer.


© Business Wire 2018
