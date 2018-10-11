Allogene Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company
pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T(AlloCAR T™) therapies for
cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of
18,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00
per share. The gross proceeds to Allogene Therapeutics from the
offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions
and offering expenses, are expected to be $324.0 million. The shares are
expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October
11, 2018 under the symbol "ALLO." The offering is expected to close on
October 15, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition,
Allogene Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of common stock.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company,
LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for
the offering.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a
clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of
allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for
cancer.
