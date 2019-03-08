Allovate Therapeutics Announces Grant of European Patent Covering Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy Platform

New York, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allovate Therapeutics (“Allovate®”), a New York-based biotechnology company focused on improving treatment for allergies, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent No. 2563316 entitled, “Toothpaste for Allergic Desensitization via the Oral Mucosa.” The patent includes claims to the approach of combining allergenic proteins with toothpaste.

These claims provide patent protection of the novel oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform. Patents protecting OMIT have previously issued in the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Allerdent® is a patented OMIT system that uses a specially formulated, fully-functional toothpaste into which proteins, such as FDA-approved respiratory immunotherapy agents, can be stably incorporated. OMIT enables regular administration of allergy immunotherapy to desensitize a patient to allergies while a user brushes their teeth. By coupling a daily oral care activity with allergy immunotherapy, Allerdent® can help resolve the “crisis of compliance” that limits the use and effectiveness of other forms of allergy immunotherapy, such as painful subcutaneous injections.

Allovate retains the global rights to develop products based on the OMIT platform for the treatment of respiratory allergies. Allovate has licensed the rights to develop the OMIT platform for the treatment of food allergies to Intrommune Therapeutics, which is initially focused on an FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy. Food allergy is a potentially life-threatening condition for which there is currently no treatment available.

Dr. Erick Berglund, Co-Founder and CEO of Allovate Therapeutics, said, “The grant of this key patent further validates the novelty of the OMIT platform and enables us to accelerate the development of new options for allergy sufferers. The claims of the new patent significantly enhance the commercial viability of Allovate Therapeutics.”



About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT)

Respiratory allergies affect at least 60 million people in the United States, resulting in 11.1 million visits to the doctor in 2010. 100 million Europeans suffer from allergic rhinitis and 70 million suffer from asthma. Symptomatic treatment, at a global cost of over $25 billion yearly, keeps symptoms at bay temporarily but does not offer a long-term solution. Allergen-specific immunotherapy is the only treatment method that targets the root cause of allergies, consistently exposing the allergy sufferer's immune system to small amounts of allergen proteins to desensitize them to the allergens over time. Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a proprietary, specially formulated toothpaste to incorporate and stabilize allergenic proteins that are administered while users brush their teeth. OMIT simplifies long-term daily adherence to immunotherapy for patients, while delivering key agents to broad areas of the oral cavity, including those with the highest density of the immune cells responsible for effecting immunotherapy.

About Allovate Therapeutics

Allovate Therapeutics is a New York-based biotechnology company founded in 2012 with the mission to improve allergy treatment for all patients. Allovate’s aim is to provide safe, effective, and convenient new options for allergy sufferers that deliver demonstrable improvements to therapeutic adherence and clinical outcomes over existing allergy treatment protocols. Allovate’s lead product, Allerdent®, is designed to deliver proteins, such as immunotherapeutic agents, to the immune system while the user brushes their teeth. Allovate’s licensee, Intrommune Therapeutics, is exploring allergy immunotherapy for life-threatening food allergies.

