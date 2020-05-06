Log in
Allovate Therapeutics Provides Free Allerdent® To Physicians

05/06/2020 | 09:06am EDT

New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allovate Therapeutics, a New York-based biotechnology company, announced today that it is making its allergy immunotherapy delivery platform available without charge to allergy professionals facing difficulties bringing their patients into the office for injections. Allovate was founded in 2012 with the goal of improving and advancing the administration of allergy immunotherapy for patients of all ages. Allovate’s lead product, Allerdent®, is designed to deliver proteins, such as immunotherapeutic agents, to the immune system while the user brushes their teeth.
                                                                
“During this global COVID-19 pandemic, many allergy patients are required to stay at home, reducing their ability to visit physicians’ offices for allergy treatments, such as allergy shots,” said Robert Pomrenke, CEO, Allovate. “Upon request, we are making free supplies of our Allerdent® product available for physicians who can provide treatment to patients unable to travel to their offices.”

A survey conducted April 28, 2020 by Advanced Data Management (ADM) on behalf of Allovate found that 95% of physicians who responded (including allergists, otolaryngologists, and other physicians who treat patients with allergies) were having difficulty providing treatment to their patients suffering from respiratory allergies. 

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) is administered by the user from home using the proprietary Allerdent® platform, which is a specialized toothpaste formulated to incorporate and stabilize immunotherapeutic agents. OMIT delivers biologically active compounds to the areas lining the oral cavity that have the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. 

Allerdent® can be personalized by physicians for respiratory allergy sufferers, mixing the base paste from a kit with any combination of the allergens which are the underlying cause of the problem. The final toothpaste mixture can be easily, painlessly, and conveniently used at home as part of the everyday tooth-brushing routine.

“During this global pandemic, many physicians’ offices have been limited to emergencies only,” said William Reisacher, MD, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology and the Director of Allergy Services at Weill Cornell Medical College/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “For many offices, these restrictions have significantly disrupted the ability to administer allergy injections to their patients. And even after restrictions ease, many patients will still be very nervous about travelling into the doctor’s office.”

Under this special program, physicians can visit this website to request samples of Allerdent® for a limited time during this pandemic crisis. Any patient who would be adversely impacted by a discontinuation period in their subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT aka allergy shots) is eligible. 


About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT)
Respiratory allergies affect at least 60 million people in the United States, resulting in 11.1 million visits to the doctor in 2010. 100 million Europeans suffer from allergic rhinitis and 70 million suffer from asthma. Symptomatic treatment, at a global cost of over $25 billion yearly, keeps symptoms at bay temporarily but does not offer a long-term solution. Allergen-specific immunotherapy is the only treatment method that targets the root cause of allergies, consistently exposing the allergy sufferer's immune system to sufficient amounts of allergenic proteins to desensitize them to allergens over time. Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a proprietary, specially formulated toothpaste to incorporate and stabilize allergenic proteins that are administered while users brush their teeth. OMIT simplifies long-term daily adherence to immunotherapy for patients, while delivering key agents to broad areas of the oral cavity, including those with the highest density of the immune cells responsible for effecting immunotherapy.


About Allovate Therapeutics
Allovate Therapeutics is a New York-based biotechnology company founded in 2012 with the goal of improving allergy treatment for all patients. Allovate’s mission is dedicated to improving the delivery of medical therapy. Allovate’s lead product, Allerdent®, is designed to deliver proteins, such as immunotherapeutic agents, to the immune system while the user brushes their teeth. Allovate’s licensee, Intrommune Therapeutics, is exploring allergy immunotherapy for life-threatening food allergies.

For more information, please visit www.allovate.com


About ADM
Advanced Data Management LLC (ADM) is a privately held market research and sales support firm focusing on healthcare. ADM regularly surveys and conducts market research studies for clients including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, healthcare IT (including EHR, mobile health, and venture investment in healthcare IT). We regularly survey thousands of physicians currently practicing in the United States from our registered proprietary database of 520,000+ U.S. based physicians. www.adm-health.com.


Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may," "will," "aim," "will likely result," "believe," "expect," "will continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "seek to," "future," "objective," "goal," "project," "should," "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the company. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



Contact:
Robert Pomrenke, CEO
Allovate
bpomrenke@allovate.com

John F. Kouten
JFK Communications, Inc.
609-241-7352
jfkouten@jfkhealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
