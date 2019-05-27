Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alloy Steel International Advises The Release Of 2019 Financial Year Second Quarter Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 02:01pm BST

PERTH, Australia, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Steel International, Inc. (OTC: AYSI) advises that its 2019 Financial year Second Quarter Report for the six months ended March 31, 2019 is now available on www.otcmarkets.com website by searching for AYSI then choosing "Filings and Disclosure."

About Alloy Steel

Alloy Steel manufactures and distributes Arcoplate, a technically superior and market leading 'alloy overlay' wear plate, servicing the global market place from its modern manufacturing facilities in Perth, Australia.  Arcoplate is used throughout the mining and materials processing industries, from opportunistic one-off specialty applications in small companies to large relationship based repeat business applications with leading international companies.

Arcoplate provides users with superior wear protection due to its premium alloy mix, its high ratio of carbide rich alloy and its unique manner of manufacture. The product's technical superiority combined with its unbeatable 'whole-of-life' cost has resulted in Arcoplate's wide acceptance in the mining and mineral processing industries to reduce wear in a host of fixed plant and mobile equipment applications.

In mining and materials processing industries, where premature equipment wear is the primary cause of downtime, to undertake repairs or refurbishment, Arcoplate can provide users with significant profit improvement. Arcoplate can substantially lower equipment downtime, resulting in higher production, whilst also lowering the overall cost of wear protection.

Furthermore, in applications where material 'hang-up' or 'carry-back' are also a significant cause of lost production, such as sticky materials that do not discharge freely from truck trays, buckets and chutes, Arcoplate's unique characteristic of polishing to a very low friction factor has the potential to virtually eliminate these problems, whilst simultaneously providing enhanced equipment wear life.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Thushara Sam Dahanayake
Company Secretary
+61-8-9248 3188

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alloy-steel-international-advises-the-release-of-2019-financial-year-second-quarter-report-300856978.html

SOURCE Alloy Steel International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aGlobal Cookies Market 2019-2023 | Rising Popularity of Clean Labeled Cookies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:32a#PICINQUIRY : Board never authorised $270m investment into Erin Energy
AQ
09:32aTELKOM SOC : earnings higher in the year to March
AQ
09:32aTELKOM SOC : brushes off increased competition to dial up 58% revenue growth
AQ
09:31aKLAIPEDOS NAFTA : The Board of AB Klaipedos nafta approved the transfer of LNG terminal regulated activities
AQ
09:31a#PICINQUIRY : Board never authorised $270m investment into Erin Energy
AQ
09:31aTELKOM SOC : brushes off increased competition to dial up 58% revenue growth
AQ
09:31aBLUE SKY URANIUM : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PR
09:31aAYR STRATEGIES : U.S. Vertically Integrated Multi-State Operator Cannabis Venture Makes Public Market Debut
BU
09:31aGlobal Generative Design Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Generative Design to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About